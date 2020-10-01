Fokofpolisiekar is back with a new EP 'Kajuitkoors'

Fokofpolisiekar kicked off 2020 with talks of writing new music. It has been three years since the release of their last full-length album titled “Selfmedikasie”. The idea was to start writing, build up a collection of songs and then look at recording the fourth full-length album and release it in 2021 or 2022. However, Covid-19 happened. ’Die Bende’ felt inspired and started getting creative. “Kajuitkoors” (Cabin fever) is Fokofpolisiekar’s 4-track response to the madness that is 2020.

The band includes Jaco S. Venter, Johnny de Ridder, Francois van Coke, Wynand Myburgh and Hunter Kennedy.

Hunter describes this punk rock EP as a “collage of fever dreams.”

“It’s existential fear, mixed with panic and conspiracy theory. During the lockdown, my hatred for authority was reignited.

“I feel like we are free-range people living on a tax farm. It reminded me of high school, so I’m glad that the EP has a 90’s punk/college rock sound.

“There is also the required piano ballad. So, I think Kajuitkoors sounds like a mix between NOFX and Coenie de Villiers,” he said.

The four-track EP is not where the band is going to end.

Fokofpolisiekar has decided to keep riding their current creative wave and release the new full-length album by mid 2021.

‘’We are in a good space creatively and found a workflow that is working.

Every album and approach will be different for us. Now that we’ve got a new formula we should roll with it.

Next year the band is turning 18 and we just cannot think of a better way to celebrate it than with new music,’’ said Wynand.

The band has no confirmed live shows for the rest of 2020 because of the uncertainty and restrictions around social gatherings and events.

However, there has been discussions of an acoustic live stream show to end off 2020 on a high note.

“We have not done a full acoustic set in forever and we think it could be something special that people all over the world can enjoy.

“People have been asking us about an acoustic performance,” said Francois.