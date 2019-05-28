Melanie Bala. Picture: Instagram

South African music fans woke to much excitement on Tuesday as Twitter was buzzing with news that the former hosts of the '90s hit music show, "Studio Mix," are among the six to emcee the South African Music Awards this weekend. Taking to Twitter to share the news and a throwback image of her and Bob Mabena, Melanie Bala asked fans, "Ya'll ready?"

Fans could not contain their excitement with many reminiscing on the pair's on-screen days and praising Bala's hosting skills. One fan wrote: "Mel you are a good host, I even still remember the yellow dress you wore and the time you introduced yourself as Melanie Bala and the crowd went crazy, you grace."

Bala's big reveal comes after the SAMAs asked fans to guess who would be hosting the annual music awards ceremony on Monday.

As part of the 6 hosts, we're bringing you a funny insurance guy who held it down at #SAMA24 last year and a beautiful actress alongside him. Guess who? 👀 #SAMA25 pic.twitter.com/w6wR6AYAhA — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 27, 2019

The six hosts were announced on MetroFMs Fresh Breakfast Show on Tuesday, revealing that the SAMAs have adopted a different approach with three sets of hostS representing different musical eras. Bala and Mabena will represent the 1990s, while Thuli Chala and Twasagirl will represent the 2000s, followed by comedian Mpho Modikoane and actress Nomzamo Mbatha who will represent 2010 and beyond.



The two-day awards ceremony which takes place on 31 May and 1 June at Sun City, North West, will see the heavyweights of the music industry get accolades for their impact in South African Music.



