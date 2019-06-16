Freshly Ground. Photo: Supplied

The band partnered with students from SAE, who conceptualised, filmed, produced and edited the music video - which goes out this Youth Day June 16th.



SAE, with 54+ campuses in 28 countries, has been setting the global benchmark for creative media education since 1976. In South Africa, we proudly offer government accredited certificates and bachelor degrees across three disciplines – Animation, Audio and Film.





“We believe in supporting young creatives, and thought it would be fun to hand over the video production to students at one of the country’s top institutions for creative media education - SAE. We love their interpretation of our single Makes Me Happy, and feel releasing this around Youth Day is a perfect way to help promote our next generation of directors!” says lead singer Zolani Mahola.





Makes Me Happy releases worldwide June 16th 2019 on YouTube. Can’t Stop is the band’s 7th studio album and features the hit single BLCK GRLS, as well as the intoxicating Mna Nalamagenge, a collaboration with The Soil. The album is a true-to-their-roots variety of fresh and funky material, spanning genres and featuring musical luminaries such as Karen Zoid and Oliver Mtukudzi.





Watch the video below: