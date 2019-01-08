Luna Florentino. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso

Local rapper and producer, Luna Florentino has started 2019 on a high note and is set to release his new mixtape, Fresh Prince of Rustenburg. In typical Luna Florentino style, the mixtape will not be released in the standard format. Instead, it will be rolled out through #MariachiMondays, a weekly free music release that will see Luna drop one new song every Monday starting from January 21.

"I've been working on a lot of music and visual content and I needed a way to deliver that without bombarding everyone while still keeping a level of consistency," says Luna.

"In today's day and age, people's attention spans aren't too long because there's a lot of content to consume, especially on social media. We scroll past a lot of stuff very quickly so the way we consume content is different from how we used to.

"I didn't want to drop a mixtape only to have people skim through the songs. I want people to give each song a proper listen before playing the next one and by the time they play the full project, they will have a better understanding of the tape and the sound that I am introducing to the game".

The mixtape features 11 songs and is executively produced by The Urban Lunatic and PRXFND, with additional production work by Zolile Radebe. The two talented breakout artists of 2018, Manu WorldStar and Touchline, make up the mixtape's only two features.

If social media is anything to go by, the streets are waiting with bated breath for the #FreshPrinceOfRustenburg to open up the floodgates and release some new music.

