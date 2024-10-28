From TikTok to studio: Dey Say release their debut single ‘Calling For You’

South African TikTok singing sensations, Dey Say, have officially released their first single, “Calling For You”. The Johannesburg-based boy band, consisting of members J, Dre, Chad and Elim, have been making waves on social media with their signature mashups of current pop hits and nostalgic old-school jams.

The pop group went viral last year, amassing hundreds and thousands of views and gaining over 75k followers in a short space of time. Their most popular video, covering Libianca’s “I've Been Drinking More Alcohol For The Past Five Days”, clocked over 1 million views. Now they have released “Calling For You”, a song they say would not have been possible without the support of their fans.

The catchy debut single blends upbeat pop hooks with the rich, rhythmic elements of African music. Pop boy band, Dey Say. Picture: Supplied. Dey Say stands out as the first South African boy band in two decades not formed through a reality TV show. Their innovative sound and magnetic performances captured the attention of South Africans nationwide.

Following a live interview by veteran presenter Leanne Manas of SABC2’s “Morning Live”, the boys have touched the hearts of viewers across the country. Fast forward nine months, Dey Say has been hard at work in the studio, refining their sound and revamping their image. “We’re so proud of the journey we’ve been on. From TikTok to the studio, we’ve poured everything into this single and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said J.