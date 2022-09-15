Funeral and memorial details of Thabo 'Crazy T' Tshabalala announced

The funeral and memorial details of Alaska group member Thabo “Thibos” Tsotetsi have been announced. The kwaito legend's life and beautiful memories will be celebrated by his family and friends on September 16 at White House Meadowlands and he will be laid to rest in Meadowlands, West Park on September 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

News of his death was confirmed by record label Kalawa Jazmee. "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of the founding member of #Thabo Tshabalala, Alaska," read a short statement on their official Facebook page. "The contribution you made towards the music industry lives on, you have set a path, now we follow!"

In 2013, Les MaAda, the lead singer of Alaska who originated from Soweto, died. The group, which started with five members, was discovered by music pioneer and radio jock Oskido. The music executive paid tribute to the late artist with a post on Instagram "Rest in Power my King," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve) Political party, Economic Freedom Fighters also sent their heartfelt condolences to the artist's family and friends.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the kwaito star Thabo “Crazy Thibos” Tsotetsi, who was a member of Alaska. The talent he shared with SA will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in revolutionary and perfect peace," read a statement posted on Twitter. The EFF Sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Kwaito Star Thabo “Crazy Thibos” Tsotetsi who was a member of Alaska



The talent he shared with South Africa will forever be cherished



May his soul rest in revolutionary and perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/PNTPge17tg — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 11, 2022 Memorial service details: Date: September 16.

Story continues below Advertisement

Venue: White House Meadowlands, Zone 5. Time: 12pm to 4pm. Funeral service details:

Story continues below Advertisement