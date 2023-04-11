Getting to know UK singer, songwriter and rapper, Bree Runway

British multi-award-winning singer, songwriter and rapper, Bree Runway, is an artist steadily making waves. Having risen to fame with her own spin on iconic anthems, Runway has now remixed popular ‘90s track, “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge.

Her unique genre-bending style has given the party track a laid-back feel, re-imagining it for a new audience while encouraging people to sip slowly. The up-tempo song was chosen, not only for its significance as one of the most prominent dance classics of the ‘90s but also for its lyrics. Runway collaborated with Captain Morgan to release the remix for the ‘Enjoy Slow’ campaign which encourages drinkers to set their own pace, and not be afraid to say no to a drink or another round.

“I am unapologetically myself at all times, I live by my own rules and do everything at my own pace, even when that means turning down another drink. “Whatever situation you’re in, I think it’s important to always stay true to what feels right for you. You can still be your hottest on the dance floor with less alcohol! It’s okay to drink responsibly, look after yourself, and enjoy yourself,” shared Runaway. The musician describes her sound as “genre-bending and genre-fluid”.

“It’s pop, trap, dance, R&B, rock, PC music, it’s even sometimes country music too! Black women in music are always expected to sing R&B or soul: we are always boxed in. “I’m always asked if I’m a soul singer and I say, ‘No, actually, I make very in-your-face, destructive pop that is all genres and everything at once’. “I try to study a genre I don’t really listen to on a day-to-day-basis because there is honestly inspiration everywhere: it’s best to go digging in places you don’t normally go,” she said.

It’s no surprise that Runway was picked to open the European leg of award-winning musician Lizzo’s tour, as they are both artists who are out of the box. “One of my top five best experiences in life, I went in anxious not knowing if nerves will get the best of me, with it being my first time playing arenas, and my first time supporting an artist, but every night, in every arena it felt like home, I’m so proud of myself for the way I lit up every stage,” she shares. Image is everything as an artist, and Runway has a look that turns heads. She explains that it’s “inspired by any and everything”.

“The Bree Runway recipe consists of the most random moments of life; my new hair colour and cut can be inspired by the colour palette a neighbour wore while taking their rubbish out,” she added. The songstress has a few EPs under her belt, but no album yet. She explains that the time for an album has not come. “I don’t feel like it’s time for an album just yet, there’s still a few more collaborations and moves I’d like to explore before the big debut. Plus, I want the album to be as epic as possible, there’s a lot of pressure I’ve put on myself for it to be great,” she explained.