Gigi Lamayne drops two new songs in one go

Friday belongs to new music and hip-hop artist Gigi Lamayne is dropping it like it’s hot. The rapper dropped a new song, “Mongameli”, featuring The Qwellers.

“Mongameli”, which translates to “President” in Zulu, is an anthem of empowerment, leadership and self-determination. “This song is about claiming your power and leading with purpose,” Lamayne said. “I wanted to create something that not only resonates with my own journey but also speaks to anyone who has faced challenges, made sacrifices and stood up to be a leader.

"The Qwellers brought their distinct energy to this track, and together, we're delivering something that I'm proud of." The rapper also released another song titled, "Come Outside", and unlike "Mongamale", it doesn't have visuals. In other news, Grammy award-winning star Tyla also announced her new track, "Tears", in collaboration with Coke Studio. To mark the release of the track, Tyla will perform the song live for the first time during a special performance in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4. "My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in 'Tears'.