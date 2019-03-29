Just a few months after hip hop star Gigi Lamayne spoke about her seven-year battle with depression, she promised her fans she would seek professional help. This came after she was hospitalised after an attempt to take her own life.

Four months after the incident, Gigi exuded a positive energy as she discussed her upcoming Gigi Gang Show.

The show features all-star female headliners that include Nadia Nakai, Fifi Cooper, Nokwazi, Rouge, Moozlie and Mpumi and Kwesta, Reason and Khuli Chana as supporting acts.

“These are the guys who have contributed positively to a career of a female artist in the creative industry”.

“With everything I have been through, I don’t think there’s anything I cannot do at this point. It’s a sense of not being afraid of trying the impossible because you’ve been through so much already.

“We’ve recently witnessed the success that was Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest, Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up’s, but there was no initiative that is solely for women, by women.

“So it was important for me to do something for the culture of celebrating women coming together as we are not in this alone, despite popular belief.

“There is no female voice in hip hop which is actively saying, ‘You know what, guys, let’s create our own franchises, our own events.’ That’s how this initiative was born. It’s a very crazy idea. Every day I wake up in the morning, I’m like, ‘Oh my God I don’t believe I’m doing this.’ But at the same time, I feel like if I don’t do it, then who will?”

Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Supplied

The show at Elkah Stadium Cricket Oval aims to change the narrative of SA hip hop, making the show a family day of a different kind.

“I can’t deny the fact that the majority of my fans are under 18, so we’ve created a different section for them altogether. This section will have quad bikes, fun rides, water slides.

The "Ice Cream" star said the show was about the fans and fan experience.

“The Gigi Gang Show is like the sorority for super fans. This is something that one of my fans came up with and they call themselves Gigi Gangs.

“Another unique element to the show is the makeover and pamper session that will take place prior to the main event.

“My fans know I like long nails and I always have weird hairstyles. I also love food. All of that will be part of the show. We will have girls running around who will be offering really cool on-the-spot hairstyles, manis and pedis.”

Gigi is searching for five up-and-coming artists who would like to be part of the show to showcase their raw talent.

“We really hope to create superstars through this show,” she said.

Gigi said she would be releasing a new album on April 26.

The show takes place in Soweto on May 4 and is a blend of all things music, fashion, food, passion and aspiration.