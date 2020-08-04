Gigi Lamayne’s new virtual show coming soon
Hip Hop artist, Gigi Lamayne has charted into new territory by creating a virtual digital experience for her fans.
The “Gigi Gang Show 2020” debuts its first installment, “Pink Views” on August 27 on all her digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @gigi_lamayne.
Another historical moment for women in music! #GigiGangShow2020 #PinkViews #VirtualExperience 27 August 2020 across all “Gigi LaMayne” social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/QvN3TMQzr0— #WHYYOUMAD x DJ ZAN- D (@Gigi_Lamayne) August 4, 2020
Lamayne’s entry into the digital space is due to the global pandemic.
The “Gigi Gang Show 2020” is aimed at engaging, educating, and entertaining young people in the comfort of their homes in an effort to encourage them to stay safe at home.
The representation of young people has grown exponentially in the digital space during these trying times and “Pink Views” steers towards expanding on this inevitable change by offering a series of performances from industry A-listers and undiscovered artists, appearances from fan favourites, master-classes, as well as provocative webinar discussions from industry experts centred around the expansion of women and LGBTQI+ communities within the music and entertainment space.
Hosted by Lamayne and Bandziva, viewers can expect performances by the award winning artist, Lamayne; Blaklez, YFM DJ, Zai Maya; DJ SpokenPriestess; hip hop DJ Shandapal; musicians Mr Allofit, Scoobynero, Sizzle Manizzle, Bruce Dee, Avanthay Nathan Blur, and Kelo K.
Viewers can except appearances from Mlindo the vocalist; DBN Gogo; Nokwazi and comedian, Mashabela.
The webinar discussions will be joined by SAMA award winning artist, Holley Rey, Award winning DJ, Lulo Café, musician, Bujy, PR guru, Hypress; talent manager, Sibu Mabena; Metro FM radio presenter, Rashid Kay; Hip Hop queen, Rosa Ree and Massive Radio presenter, Thabile TTO
The Masterclasses will be held with artist, De Mogul SA and Inphase DJ.
The show ends on a high note with the launch of Lamayne’s highly anticipated lingerie range, “La Jardin- Enter the Garden by Gigi LaMayne”.
The line is all inclusive, and celebrates bodies of all shapes, sizes and genders. La Jardin will premier exclusively at “The Gigi Gang Show 2020” and will be available for online purchase afterwards.
To tune into “The Gigi Gang Show 2020 - Pink Views” edition, follow these hashtags #GigiGangShow2020 #PinkViews and follow Gigi Lamayne’s socials, @gigi_lamayne.