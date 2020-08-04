Gigi Lamayne’s new virtual show coming soon

Hip Hop artist, Gigi Lamayne has charted into new territory by creating a virtual digital experience for her fans.

The “Gigi Gang Show 2020” debuts its first installment, “Pink Views” on August 27 on all her digital platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, @gigi_lamayne.

Another historical moment for women in music! #GigiGangShow2020 #PinkViews #VirtualExperience 27 August 2020 across all “Gigi LaMayne” social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/QvN3TMQzr0 — #WHYYOUMAD x DJ ZAN- D (@Gigi_Lamayne) August 4, 2020

Lamayne’s entry into the digital space is due to the global pandemic.

The “Gigi Gang Show 2020” is aimed at engaging, educating, and entertaining young people in the comfort of their homes in an effort to encourage them to stay safe at home.

The representation of young people has grown exponentially in the digital space during these trying times and “Pink Views” steers towards expanding on this inevitable change by offering a series of performances from industry A-listers and undiscovered artists, appearances from fan favourites, master-classes, as well as provocative webinar discussions from industry experts centred around the expansion of women and LGBTQI+ communities within the music and entertainment space.