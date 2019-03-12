Jonathan Butler will perform at the 20th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival this month. File picture: Noor Slamdien

Cape Town - With less than three weeks to go until the 20th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), festival organisers espAfrika have announced the final additions to the 2019 line up, with Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes as well as and Tonino Baliardo (France) and Jonathan Butler- Homecoming (SA).



There is also the announcement of a tribute to the late Zimbabwean guitarist Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, who died suddenly earlier this year.





The festival, taking place on 29 and 30 March 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will celebrate 20 years of successful local and international jazz, with over 40 performers annually from around the globe entertaining the masses over the two-day annual event.





CTIJF Festival Director Billy Domingo said: “After twenty years of Africa’s Grandest Gathering, I’m happy to conclude this year’s line-up with two of South Africa’s all time beloved favourites. We will also pay tribute to the late, great Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi by celebrating his life through music as we say goodbye to an artist who can only be remembered as a true African legend."





It was high time Gipsy Kings visited the Mother City. It has been almost three decades since the Grammy Award winning, Gipsy Kings first burst onto the world music stage with their self-titled album and since then the band has toured the world, selling more than 20 million albums. Their most recent album, Savor Flamenco, wholly produced by the band, who wrote all the original material, won a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.





While the band has over the years incorporated diverse influences into its sound - such as Latin and Cuban styles, Arabic music, reggae and jazz guitar - they are held together by the melding of frontmen Tonino Baliardo’s fluid guitar work and Nicolas Reyes’ powerful vocals.





Soulful homecoming crooner, Jonathan Butler, has remained current by constantly exploring new genres. No stranger to the urban contemporary or gospel scene, Butler is just as comfortable singing an R&B song as he is showing off his jazz skills on stage. In concert the Grammy-nominated Butler draws on a vast repertoire which went down well the last time he played at the CTIJF in 2009.





Jazz fans were devastated to hear of the 66-year-old’s Mtukudzi’s passing earlier this year, knowing full well the guitarist, philanthropist and music legend was due to perform at this year’s CTIJF with singer- songwriter Vusi Mahlasela.





CTIJF management can now confirm the line-up for the commemorative tribute, billed as Tuku Music - A Celebration of Oliver Mtukudzi’s Life through his Music, which will fill Mtukudzi’s original slot on Saturday 30 March.





Mahlasela will be joined on stage by Mbeu, Maduvha and Berita. Sotho singer Mahlasela played a large role in mobilising people against apartheid through his music and is often simply referred to as “The Voice”.





Zimbabwean-born South Africa-based Gugulethu Khumalo is an award-winning singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name Berita. The Afro-soul singer shared the stage with Mtukudzi on occasion and collaborated with him and Hugh Masekela on the single Mwana Wa Mai.





The Afro-fusion artist known as Mbeu also collaborated with Mtukudzi on the single My Better Half. Born Ashton Nyahora, Mbeu was a product of Mtukudzi’s Pakare Arts Centre in Chivero in Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe.





Maduvha (Madima) started singing professionally when she toured around Africa with her uncle, gospel legend Itani Madima at the age of 13 and has since made a name for herself as a SAMA nominated artist in her own right. Known to the general public as Queen Vele on SABC2’s Muvhango, she worked with Mtukudzi on the track Ndimecha on his album Eheka! Nhai Yahwe.









Previously announced artists for 2019 include:





African Time Meeting Legends Overtime featuring Herbie Tsoaeli, Sydney Mnisi, Feya Faku, Andile Yenana, Kevin Gibson (SA); Alfa Mist (UK); BCUC (SA); Ben Volpeliere -Pierrot of Curiosity Killed the Cat (UK); Bickram Ghosh Quartet (INDIA); Chaka Khan (USA); Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles (USA); Craig Lucas (SA); Don Laka (SA); Don Vino (SA); Eliane Elias (BRAZIL); espYoungLegend 2019 winner - Edgar Muzah & Friends (SA); FKJ (FRANCE); Gogo Penguin (UK); Ibrahim Khalil Shihab (SA); John Scofield’s “COMBO 66” featuring Vicente Archer, Gerald Clayton & Bill Stewart (USA); Keyon Harrold (USA); Knower (Full Band) (USA); Mahube (SA); Moonchild (USA); Morris Goldberg (SA); Ndaka Yo Wiñi (ANGOLA); Nicole Mitchell's Black Earth Ensemble (USA); Ntsika (SA); Nubya Garcia (UK); rePERCUSSIONS featuring Moses Boyd, DJ Lag, Tiago Correia-Paulo, Nonku Phiri & Mandla Mlangeni (UK/SA/MOZ); Reza Khota Quartet (SA); Richard Bona (CAMEROON); Sekunjalo Edujazz Band (SA); Shekhinah (SA); Sho Madjozi (SA); South Peninsula High School Band (SA); Soweto Gospel Choir (SA);

Steve Kekana (SA); The Lady Day Big Band (SA); The Mike Rossi Project featuring John Fedchock (SA/ USA); The Mill (SA/ SWISS) and Vuma Levin (SA).





While the Limited Early Bird Weekend Passes are sold out, festinos can still buy CTIJF 2019 Weekend Passes or Day Passes through Computicket. Tickets for the Rosies Stage must be bought separately and are also now available at Computicket.





Ticket prices as follows:

Weekend Pass: R1290

Day Pass: R 850

Rosies Stage tickets: R 20 per performance