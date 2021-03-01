Giulio Beltramo drops visuals of his latest single ‘Wearing Down My Soul’

London-based South African alternative singer and songwriter Giulio Beltramo is thrilled to release the visuals of his latest single, “Wearing Down My Soul”. The music video officially dropped on Friday, February 26. Elaborating on the song, Beltramo said: “’Wearing Down My Soul’ tells the story of feeling so in love with someone that you feel like you’re flying, but they drop you as if there was no history at all.” In the song, Beltramo wears his heart on his sleeve as he sings of the frustrations associated with knowing “your worth, but not finding the one to reciprocate it”. However, Beltramo chooses to not only acknowledge the moment of pain but to learn and grow from it.

The singer says he hopes the song will boost the morale of those who, like him, were once heartbroken and through that experience, they allow themselves to love again.

The single is the first release from the singer’s upcoming EP, “The Whole Half Story”, which is set to drop on March 26.

Commenting on his new body of work, the singer said: “I feel as an artist and a person, that I have finally managed to work through the feelings I experienced last year and when I wrote the piece.

“With the release of ’The Whole Half Story’ and the new music video for ’Wearing Down My Soul’, I wanted to approach the situation with a warm and humorous heart.”

He added: “The year 2020 was an absolute whirlwind that no one anticipated, it was a very hard year.

“But with a new year, I’ve learned so much and the hurt and upset that I once felt when writing the piece has now blossomed into a stronger, more honest and open relationship with myself and the ones I love.”

Influenced strongly by the alternative music genre in its expressive lyrics, explorative melodic and harmonic composition, coupled with his classical music background, Beltramo presents a multifaceted body of authentically unique music.

The star offered: “In the video, you will see one continuous shot, walking down the street I live on.

“The place where I dealt with my feelings, where I have spent so much time, willingly and unwillingly (due to the lockdown), so I wanted the video to be a homage to this.

"We shot it at sunrise and I also think the metaphor of a new day and the rising sun fits so perfectly with what I’m trying to say," he added.

“Wearing Down My Soul” is available on all streaming platforms.