Good Hope FM announces new presenter lineup

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Good Hope FM announced a shake-up to their on-air line-up for 2020 in accordance with the station’s listener and regional demographics. The new line-up launches on-air on Wednesday, April 1 and they are pleased to announce that veteran radio personality, Stan Mars, will move from his current mid-morning show to host "The Big Breakfast with Stan Mars" from 6am to 9am. Stan Mars has more than 20 years of broadcasting experience, is a well-known personality and is easily recognisable for his big, husky voice. The all-new big breakfast show includes local stand-up comedian, Dalin Oliver, bringing you the latest sports news, Andriques Petersen on news and Gaby G, former 5FM presenter, to guide you through traffic. The team will bring their authentic flavour to the airwaves, ensuring the show is relevant to Capetonians by Capetonians.

The change stirs up the rest of the daytime lineup with Leigh-Anne Williams taking over the airwaves from 9am to 12pm with "The Morning Show with Leigh-Anne Williams".

Dan Corder will shift into the lunchtime spot to ensure you get a taste of the best music with "Beats by Dan" from 12pm to 3pm.

Kyeezi will continue to steer "The Great Drive" from 3pm to 6pm.

Celest Anthony moves from the weekends to take over her new show "Homecoming" from 6pm - 9pm before handing the reins over to Ready D.

LV will continue to hold the fort with "The Late Show" on Monday and Tuesdays from 11pm to 1am.

The station will transform listeners’ late-night listening from Wednesday evenings, 11pm to 1am with "The Beat Boutique" hosted by Josh Borrill.

Identical twins, Jade and Shad Isaacs will take over Thursday evenings with "The TwinzSpin Mash-Up Show".

The twins are better known on the entertainment and club scene, as TwinzSpin. The revamped evenings will bring fresh new talent to Cape Town’s airwaves.

The weekends see hot new additions joining the team with the introduction of popular social media content creator, Devdondidit (Devon Saunders) hosting "The Turn Up with Devdondidit" on Saturday’s 12pm to 3pm.

He will be followed by, popular local artist, Chad Saaiman hosting "Saaiman Says" from 3pm to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday), who is dedicated to creating a platform and showcasing new local talent to grow the industry while sharing his favourite tunes.

Sunday’s will introduce new shows like "Freshly Pressed’ with Omar Morto from 9pm to 12pm followed by your girlfriends favourite DJ, Garth B with "Thank Garth it’s Sunday" from 12pm to 3pm. To round off Sunday, 2019 Good Hope FM Campus DJ Search Winner, Nkanyezi ‘Kenzi’ Sikakane will ease you into the new week with "The K Element" from 10pm to 1am.