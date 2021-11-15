GoodLuck return with gender power anthem ‘Bird of Paradise’

After a short hiatus from releasing electronic music, GoodLuck has returned with a new single. “Bird of Paradise” is described as a powerful, evocative gender anthem that pushes boundaries for the band and the entire electronic pop genre.

Working with Grammy-nominated producer Dimitri Tikovoï, who carved his career producing records for artists such as Placebo, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Blondie, the song was born at Buspace Studios in West London. The band wrote the song with the accomplished French producer while on tour in London. The song is about a person who breaks free from an abusive relationship and lets their inner strength take control of their destiny.

The group’s lead singer and songwriter, Jules Harding, said: “So many people are in toxic situations, they’re trapped by the circumstance, but also ultimately their choice. And this song is about breaking that trap and popping the balloon of self-doubt. “Essentially, becoming a Bird of Paradise is the metaphor, and as they find the courage to fall in love with their colours, the boundlessness ... themself. They find the real truth, that inside they had the strength they needed all along.” “Bird of Paradise” was also given the nod by Grammy award-winning mastering engineer John Greenham, who finished the single at his studio in Los Angeles.