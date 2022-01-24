Goodluck, Shekhinah, YoungstaCPT & Msaki collaborate on one-of-a-kind school anthem ‘We Own The Future’

The UCT Online High School has raised the ante by producing the first-ever school song featuring some of South Africa’s top award-winning artists. The collaboration dubbed, ‘We Own The Future’, is a one-of-a-kind anthem created to inspire, motivate and bring together Africa’s youth to unleash their potentia, and encourage a sense of community for an online cohort of learners across the globe.

The launch of the “We Own The Future’ school song and music video today coincides with International Day of Education (January 24), and is a celebration of aspirational talent for those in need of encouragement and motivation through the power of music. Collaborating on the school anthem are some of African music’s finest artists, all award-winning on multiple platforms, garnering many radio hits throughout their careers. Most importantly they are true ambassadors of their generation and mentors for Africa’s youth in the sense that success is possible, no matter your circumstance, that with the right foundation - anything is possible.

“We Own The Future” cover art. Picture: Supplied Kicking off the collaboration is Cape Town’s Sama-winning live-electronic music trio, Goodluck. Ben Peters was the lead-producer on the collaboration and co-writer along with Jules Harding, the band’s lead vocalist, who calls on the youth to “open their hearts, open their minds’ for their new chosen path of online schooling. “It was such a joy for us to create this song in the spirit of learning with some of the most exciting artists in South Africa.

“To be able to inspire learners to reach higher within a new lane of schooling that is exciting and progressive is a massive honour for us. “We can't wait for the world to hear what we have created with Msaki, YoungstaCPT and Shekhinah as our gift to the next generation of inspired youth,’ said Jules Harding.

Durban’s multi-award winning pop/R&B vocalist and songwriter, Shekhinah adds her soulful voice & lyrical verse to the collaboration encouraging the youth to ‘break the mould, and grow from it’ for a dream future. Adding the rap flavour and hailing from Cape Town is YoungstaCPT with his brand of lyrical mastery, offering solid advice to the youth from his perspective, that the ’sky's the limit’. “Getting to work with artists I’ve always looked up to and admired for the first time. I absorbed a lot from both artists during the creative process so it was a good learning experience for me", YoungstaCPT said..

Last but not least, the incomparable lyrical songstress and East London born vocalist, Msaki. “It’s been such a privilege to have the opportunity to encourage this group of dynamic young Africans, future artists, scholars and global citizens. “To have the chance to collaborate with these amazing musicians was such an enjoyable experience; artists that embody the spirit of independence, community and innovation - I see long lasting relationships forged.