Gospel star Lazarus Botsi drops ‘Yahweh’ just in time for Easter

Gospel singer and songwriter Lazarus Botsi returns with a brand new single “Yahweh”, just in time for the Easter celebrations. “Yahweh” serves as the first track of Botsi’s forthcoming sophomore album titled “Oratile Jehofa”, which is set to be released later this year.

Conceptualised and written during the hard lockdown, “Yahweh” carries a deep message of hope, love and healing. According to Botsi, ”Yahweh”, which means “ I am who I am”, is a reminder that no matter what happens “God is God” and he remains faithful. “Through this song, I want to tell people that even in these difficult times we can still trust in God.

“To just jump into the lyrical content of the song, it does say ’with You Lord, I am safe, I am healed... God is the healer’,” says Botsi. He says being an indie artist can be daunting and challenging at times. “The challenge with being an independent artist is that most of the things you have to do yourself, unlike when you are signed to a big record company, but for now I wouldn’t do it any other way.

“There’s nothing as liberating as owning your masters and having full control over your music. After all, music is my ministry and calling, so it doesn’t matter what challenges I encounter along the way, I keep marching forward.” Born on a farm called Geluk near Brits, in the North West province, Botsi discovered his passion for music at an early age. “In the early 90s, I used to sing at church and people would tell me that I have a talent. Then I was too young to understand what they meant. I continued singing in the church and school choirs and I’ve never looked back since.”

With strong vocals, paired with beautiful harmonies and joyful rhythms, Botsi describes his sound as traditional music with a blend of contemporary gospel music. He has shared the stage with some of Mzansi’s gospel heavyweights, the likes of Dr Tumi, Putuma Tiso, Siphokazi, Kholeka Dubula, Kgotso Makgalema, Jonas Masotla, Siyakha Khitha and Lucas Maloma. He has also collaborated with legendary Pastor Jabu Nkabinde on his debut album “Modimo O Lerato,” which was produced under his label Lazarus Botsi Productions & Lazanto Music.

