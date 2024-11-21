Gqom star Mr Thela reveals release date for highly anticipated third album

Gqom producer and DJ Mr Thela is set to release his highly anticipated album, “Tronics Land Series 3”, on December 6. The album, which features 17 tracks, is available for pre-order on all major streaming platforms.

Blending his signature gqom gospel style with new, innovative sounds, the album includes collaborations like the lead single “Ekhaya”, featuring Mthandazo Gatya and Beast RSA. Speaking to IOL, Mr Thela described the project as a deeply transformative body of work. “It’s hard for me to choose one track because all the features and tracks on the album are going to come as a surprise to the listeners,” he said.

“The sound is evolving, and I discover something new every day that adds a spark.” The Cape Town-based artist has steadily risen to become a prominent figure in South Africa’s music industry, pioneering the local gqom scene with his unique mix of gqom gospel and “church groove.” “It’s a great feeling knowing that all the hard work is finally paying off and the sound is starting to gain international recognition,” he shared, reflecting on his journey and the reception his music has received on platforms like Netflix and Showmax.

Mr Thela first made waves during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 with Make Cape Town Great Again, a platinum-certified collaboration with Mshayi. The album earned a nomination for Best Gqom Album at the 2021 South African Music Awards (SAMAs). Since then, Mr Thela has built his own record label, “Tronics Land”, through which he has released two solo albums.

His first solo project, “Tronics Land Series 1”, included hits like Hamba Nathi (featuring Bethusile Mcinga) and Impempe. Its sequel, “Tronics Land Series 2”, included the gold-certified track “Kwandonga Ziyaduma”, featuring Njelic, and spent over 10 weeks in the top 10 albums chart. With “Tronics Land Series 3”, Mr Thela aims to push boundaries and deliver music that resonates on a new level.