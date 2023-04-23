Gyakie released her emotionally-charged R&B single, ‘Scar’’

Grammy-nominated music superstar Gyakie is entering her musical year with an emotionally-charged new single – and we’re here for it. She uses JBEE, a rising rapper and musician from North London, for vocal support in her composition.

“Scar”, which dropped last week, is described as a “powerful and emotionally-charged R&B cut laced with hip hop over a Sosa-crafted drill beat.” Posting on Instagram, the catchy chorus, “Running around with a scar on my leg, who’s gonna help I’m in pain”, has already caught the attention of her fans, who can’t wait to listen to the full version. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song Bird (@gyakie_) The sensational Ghanaian songbird has always been known for making music that resonates with listeners, and her new offering is no different.

“Scar” is ultimately a story of love gone wrong from both sides, something that many people have experienced. “Hers representing pain, and his centres on doubts and insecurities. The juxtaposition on ‘Scar’ continues into the visuals, which see Gyakie and JBEE both telling their sides of the love story before coming together in the final scenes with red tones used throughout, representing the love and pain in the story that features throughout ‘Scar’,” read the press statement sent to IOL Entertainment. The “Love is Pretty” artist said working with JBEE brought a different dimension to “Scar”.

“For me this was such a great experience to bring our two sounds together to create a deep yet catchy single that is relatable to audiences across the continents.” JBEE hopes that fans love watching their two worlds collide. “I was in Ghana for New Year; even though it was the holiday season, when Gyakie calls, you answer! We linked up in Ghana and ‘Scar’ was born.