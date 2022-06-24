Hallelujah! Lira regains her speech after she suffered a stroke

World-renowned musician Lira has opened up about regaining her speech and learning to communicate again after she suffered a stroke in April. Taking to Facebook and Instagram on Thursday, the “Rise Again” hitmaker shared the exciting news with her fans.

She shared a video clip from one of her remarkable performances of her hit single “Something Inside So Strong,” with a caption: “Yesterday marked three months since I had a stroke. “I can talk now, although I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me makes me emotional. I am doing so well!” She continued: “I’ve made such awesome progress. I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God. Your prayers have been massively appreciated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) Fans and industry friends flooded Lira's comment section, to thank God and celebrate the singer's milestone. "Amen. God is watch from a distance baby girl. Let there be light. ❤️🙏🏾," wrote veteran singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka "God is good!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️" commented actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson.

"God sees, He knows and He cares. You are the apple of His eye. Jehovah Rapha, our healer is with you darling. Sending you deep love Sis’. 🙏🏽♥️🌹," said TV producer Basetsana Kumalo. "Sending you so much love," expressed Gospel sstar Lebo Sekgobela. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️we love you. May God show off with your life," added actress Salamina Mosese.

The multi-award-winning singer suffered a stroke, which resulted in her loss of speech, while she was in Germany, where she was scheduled to perform. In the family’s statement at the time, which was also posted on her social media platforms, the family said Lira would take a break from her career to focus on her recovery. “Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term.

“That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery,” read the statement. In May the “Feel Good” hitmaker thanked her fans for their “overwhelming love”, also assuring them that she’s recovering well. The Molapo family has encouraged Lira’s fans and South Africans, to keep her in their thoughts.

“We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life. Let there be light!” Meanwhile, Lira has been nominated for a South African Music Award alongside DJ Maphorisa for the “Remix of the Year” category. Her 2013 song, “Feel Good” was given an exciting amapiano remix by DJ Maphorisa last year and has received raving reviews since.