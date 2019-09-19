It is a time to celebrate our cultural heritage, and traditions.

In celebration of South African heritage and culture we looked at music videos that celebrate SA culture beautifully.

Papzito ft IFani - Mokibelo

"Mokibelo" is a music video worth watching. Mokibelo which means "life challenges" is by Limpopo rapper, Pabalelo Selema whose known as Papzito, and Eastern Cape artist, Mzayifani Mzondeleli Boltina who is known as iFani.

In the video, the two artists decided to depict the beauty of African culture in the visuals. Shot in Limpopo, the music video reminds one of their heritage. The duo of Papzito and iFani simply celebrates the finest of poetry and art.

Sjava - Umama

South African Hip Hop and R&B star Jabulani Hadebe who is popularly known as Sjava dropped a song titled "Umama" taken from his latest album "Umqhele”.

"Umama" was shot in his hometown in Bergville, and delivers a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to his mother.

The video shows the artist walking to rural KwaZulu-Natal where he was born. He is then seen spending some time with his mother, who burns impepho (incense) and asks the elders to keep an eye on her son.

The song comes with an emotional touch and realness that people of all ages can relate to.

Masandi ft Thee Legacy - After Party

Sandile Mfusi, known as Masandi is one of Durban’s blossoming soul and R&B singers. He recently released a music video of his latest track titled "After Party" that features South African contemporary isicathamiya a capella group, Thee Legacy.

Thee Legacy brings it back home with their African rhythms, as Masandi chants with his smooth voice.

After party is a celebration song from all the challenges Mfusi has faced in life. He came to a realisation that he is a king in his own castle. It is a song that comes from a place of triumph, and understanding his position in life after all the difficulties life threw at him. Mfusi faced a lot of challenges but continued to push. All the challenges made him stronger, and he is now ready for anything hence he is seen in one of the scenes being given umqhele (a crown). The music video gives a wonderful representation of him coming to a place where he is crowned as Zulu king.

Kwesta ft Makwa, Tshego AMG, Thee Legacy - Khethile Khethile

Multi-award winning rapper Senzo Vilakazi also known as Kwesta released a beautiful song and music video last-year called "Khethile Khethile" which was dedicated to his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi.

Featuring isicathamiya group Thee Legacy, Makwa and Tshego AMG, the song highlights Vilakazi’s wedding which took place last year in March.

The music video covers both the couple's white and traditional wedding, and shows the guests who attended. Although originally not intended to be put to music, the video for “Khethile Khethile” makes the song that much more special.