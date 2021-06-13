Hersh signs with Sony Music and releases new music
Share this article:
Cape Town-born newcomer, Hersh has a lot going on for himself.
He has released a single off his debut album that is available for pre-order and he has joined Sony Music Entertainment Africa.
Growing up in a family of singers, music was always in Hersh’s blood and he started his career in high school talent shows with his group.
After high school, he went solo and taught himself how to produce, mix and master.
His musical influences include legends in the industry such as Michael Jackson, Masego, Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown and Drake.
However, he draws most of his influence from lived experiences. It took the talented singer a while to discover his sound, but now he comfortably describes himself as an R&B artist.
Speaking on his EP, “Peace of Mind”, he said he started working on it in May last year.
“I really wanted to put out a body of work that explains me and shows a variety of things in terms of my talents.
“I tried to bring a different feel to R&B, I have explored different pockets that I have not before and I feel like I have brought a new sound to the genre because of how I went about exploring it.
“My sound is a combination of new school R&B and old school soul,” said Hersh.
His music takes listeners on a journey of his own life. Honesty is a major influence in his music and he aims to show his fans and followers his truth.
“Lyrically, every song is a build-up to finally having peace of mind, it explains what I went through in 2020.
“I speak about life, love, opportunities and goals, what I want to be, it explains how I created a balance between my mind and soul.”
Commenting on the challenges he faced when putting his EP together, he said: “I think one of the biggest challenges have been the obstacles the pandemic has brought about.
“We were in a very strict lockdown and we could not go anywhere so work was done virtually, over Zoom calls and that was hard. I think a lot of artists making music during that period felt the challenges.”
On the name of his EP, Hersh said: “It was actually first called Mind and Soul, at the time I was trying to show two different sides of the EP but after compiling the final tracklist and playing all the songs, that changed. It changed because it gave me a feeling of balance and that how Peace of Mind came about.”
He said he wants listeners relate to his music.