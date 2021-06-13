Hersh signs with Sony Music and releases new music

Cape Town-born newcomer, Hersh has a lot going on for himself. He has released a single off his debut album that is available for pre-order and he has joined Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

Growing up in a family of singers, music was always in Hersh’s blood and he started his career in high school talent shows with his group. After high school, he went solo and taught himself how to produce, mix and master. His musical influences include legends in the industry such as Michael Jackson, Masego, Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown and Drake.

However, he draws most of his influence from lived experiences. It took the talented singer a while to discover his sound, but now he comfortably describes himself as an R&B artist. Speaking on his EP, “Peace of Mind”, he said he started working on it in May last year. “I really wanted to put out a body of work that explains me and shows a variety of things in terms of my talents.

“I tried to bring a different feel to R&B, I have explored different pockets that I have not before and I feel like I have brought a new sound to the genre because of how I went about exploring it. “My sound is a combination of new school R&B and old school soul,” said Hersh. His music takes listeners on a journey of his own life. Honesty is a major influence in his music and he aims to show his fans and followers his truth.

“Lyrically, every song is a build-up to finally having peace of mind, it explains what I went through in 2020. “I speak about life, love, opportunities and goals, what I want to be, it explains how I created a balance between my mind and soul.” Commenting on the challenges he faced when putting his EP together, he said: “I think one of the biggest challenges have been the obstacles the pandemic has brought about.