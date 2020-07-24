Hip-hop star ManuWorldstar's drops ‘Nalingi Remix' after the single goes platinum

South African-born Congolese hip-hop star Emmanuel 'Manu WorldStar' Mutendji’s hit single “Nalingi” has gone platinum. The announcement came hours before Manu released “Nalingi Remix”, featuring Mzansi multi-award-winning singer Sjava, Ghanaian rapper and singer $pacely and Zambian singer Roberto. The jam dropped this Friday. "With the Nalingi Remix dropping this Friday, it's such a fitting occasion to be presenting Manu with his first platinum plaque. The fact that he's achieved this feat with his first major-label single is just incredible. We're only two years into the Manu Worldstar story and we're so excited to see how the next few chapters unfold," said Shingai Darangwa, Manu WorldStar co-manager. Taking to social media, the "Nalingi" hitmaker shared the exciting news: “We went Gold last year📀.” This year we went Platinum.” The single was released shortly after the 25-year rapper signed with record giant Sony Music in 2018 and the track immediately became a hit with the fans across the continent.

Commenting on the remix, Manu Worldstar said: “I knew that 'Nalingi' had just run its course with just myself on it and I wanted a fresh take. One that crosses borders.”

Expanding on his decision to work with the trio, he said: “I have a great love for all three artists, Sjava, $pacely and Roberto. They all brought new life and different sides to the record.”

Listen to Nalingi Remix below

The platinum-selling artist is set to release his most-anticipated debut album, “Molimo”, on September 4. The lead single, “Choko” from the upcoming album has already amassed 250k streams and made it to top 30 on radio monitor's most played songs in Mzansi.

"Molimo" is currently available on pre-order on all major digital platforms.