Holly Rey goes multi-platinum on 'You'

The 2019 South African Music Awards "Record Of The Year Winner", Holly Rey, was the first woman in 20 years to win the highly coveted award for her single "Deeper".

Her follow up single "You" released in mid-2019 was nominated for two SAMA awards in 2020 after remaining in the Top 20 most played songs on radio for more than eight months.

The track, produced by Zimbabwean born producer Murphy Cubic, is true to the sound that has become the Holly Rey signature.

Now, 14 months after release, the track has shot past the multi-platinum mark earning Holly yet another plaque to add to her growing collection. Holly Rey has proven herself to be a songwriter who keeps giving the people what they want.

Achieving Platinum in South Africa is a massive achievement for any artist but to achieve multi-platinum status as an independent female artist who works with a small team is a massive feat.