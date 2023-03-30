Hot 102.7FM scores several NY Festival Radio Awards nominations

South African radio station Hot 102.7FM bagged seven nominations in the New York Festivals Radio Awards. The Johannesburg-based commercial radio station launched in July 2021 and has already scooped various awards and nominations in its 18 months of existence.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM, said: “From Northriding to New York! “This is not just a great story for HOT 102.7FM and amazing validation and reward for all the hard work put in by the team over the past two years, but it’s also a great story for South African radio, showing the industry in this country that we can hold our own on the world stage.” HOT 102.7FM has made an impact on the global stage, picking up 7 nominations for the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the USA This, just a little over 18 months after launching as a new JHB-based commercial radio station in July of 2021. https://t.co/duaFZXbTxW pic.twitter.com/bwRSnEbgWI — HOT102.7FM (@Hot1027FM) March 27, 2023 The three “News” nominations are a feather in the cap for HOT 102.7FM’s Head of News, Tara Penny, who produced the three series in question.

Madurai said: “Since joining HOT 102.7FM last year, Tara has made a huge impact on how we deliver and package our news content, bringing a different dimension to our storytelling. “These nominations are just reward for the many hours she and her team have put in, and the stories are an example of how HOT 102.7FM likes to take a different approach to producing great radio.” The entries were judged online by the New York Festivals Radio Awards grand jury and the winners will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18.

The seven New York Festivals Radio Awards nominations are in the following categories: – Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming: Best Music/Personality Show (Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show) – Best Alternative Music Format

– Best Station ID Imaging –Best Music Program Host (Lloyd Madurai – Club Classics) – Best News Documentary/Special (Jenny Boekwurm)