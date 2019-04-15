It was a definite case of David downing Goliath on Sunday night at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards as Hot 91.9FM ran riot, scooping up a massive 12 awards out of 24 nominations including the prestigious Station of The Year for an unprecedented third consecutive time.
Reacting to the impressive clutch of awards Hot 91.9FM Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai, said “We are incredibly proud of Hot 91.9FM`s achievements at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards, proving once again that the station`s focus on delivering unique community-driven entertainment resonated deeply with judges and with the people of Johannesburg.
The Hot family of DJs, staff and management share these honours with the most important element in the station`s success story: the listeners and the community.”
Hot 91.9FM won awards in the following categories: Simon Parkinson won Afternoon Drive Presenter, "The Big Joburg Drive" won in the Afternoon Drive Show category and Jeremy Mansfield bagged the Breakfast Show Presenter award.
See full list of winners and award show highlights below.
View this post on Instagram
#aboutlastnight Great things in business are never done by one person. They are done by a team of ppl, these are some of many people we love and appreciate. These are my troops, with all the pain, hard work, sacrifices, sleepless nights, struggles, downfalls, It all pays off! #MediamarkFamily #Appreciation #Love4Radio #stationoftheyear #KayaFM #homeoftheafropolitan #libertyradioawards2019
A post shared by Geni Sithole (@genisithole) on
View this post on Instagram
The events of last night was one of the most memorable moments of my life. To be surrounded amongst legends in the Radio industry was beyond words could describe. We didn't win but I will take pride in #LivingElectro being recognised as on of the Top Radio Music Shows in the country. Being nominated for an Award of this calibre is an acheivement in itself, that goes to show the hard work that is being put in isn't going unnoticed. #LibertyRadioAwards #LibertyRadioAwards2019
A post shared by Troy Raju (@troyraju) on
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations once again @thisisamaza for your win on the #libertyradioawards2019 I am so proud of you.
A post shared by Kanya Lwanele Ntshongwana (@kanya_ntshongwana) on
View this post on Instagram
We’ve dressed up for #LibertyRadioAwards 2019! Will #KfmMornings defend our title for best commercial breakfast show?🍀 @thedarrensimpson also nominated for Best Commercial Breakfast Show Anchor! . . . #Radio #LibertyRadioAwards2019 #Work
A post shared by Sherlin Barends (@sherlinbarends) on
|WINNERS: RADIO LIBERTY AWARDS 2019
|Afternoon Drive Presenter
|Campus
|Mike V (Voice of Wits)
|Community
|Simon Parkinson (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Amaza Ntshanga (Umhlobo Wenene FM)
|Commercial
|Bongani Mtolo (East Coast Radio)
|Afternoon Drive Show
|Campus
|The Tuks FM Drive Show (Tuks FM 107.2)
|Community
|The Big Joburg Drive (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|The Glenzito Super Drive (Radio 2000)
|Commercial
|Uncaptured (Kaya FM 95.9)
|Breakfast Show Presenter
|Campus
|Pamela Davis (PukFM93.6)
|Community
|Jeremy Mansfield (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|O’neil Nair (Lotus FM)
|Station
|Martin Bester (Jacaranda FM)
|Breakfast Show
|Campus
|The Tuks FM Breakfast Show (Tuks FM 107.2)
|Community
|Mansfield in the Morning (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Monate Breakfast Show (Lesedi FM)
|Commercial
|East Coast Breakfast (East Coast Radio)
|Business and finance show
|Combined
|Kaya Bizz (Kaya FM 95.9)
|Community Project
|Campus
|Cause4Paws (PukFM93.6)
|Community
|Touching 100 Lives (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Sedibeng (Thobela FM)
|Commercial
|Baby Hannah (947)
|Content Producer
|Campus and Community combined
|William Scott And Sam Cowen for Mansfield in the Morning (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Joey Johannah Legodi for SAFM Facts of Faith
|Commercial
|Khetha Mkhize for 947 Breakfast Club
|Daytime Show
|Campus
|That Lunch Show (Voice of Wits)
|Community
|The Mark Pilgrim Show (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Khanya Gqiyazana (Umhlobo Wenene FM)
|Commercial
|Power Talk (Power 98.7)
|Drama Programme
|Combined
|Late Night Serial – Jozi Dark (SAFM)
|Field Reporter
|Combined
|Nompumelelo Ngubeni (Kaya FM 95.9)
|Internet Radio Show
|Combined
|Home Run (Vision View Sports)
|Multi-Channel Promotion
|Combined
|#KFMLovesKaapstad Summer Campaign (KFM 94.5)
|Music Show
|Campus
|Locals Only (Tuks FM 107.2)
|Community
|Quiet Nights (Aganang FM Community Station)
|PBS
|Ikwayala Eziphambili (Umhlobo Wenene FM)
|Commercial
|The Block Party (Gagasi FM)
|News and Actuality Show
|Campus and Community Combined
|Rea Fahlolloha (The Rock FM)
|PBS
|Incoko (TruFM)
|Commercial
|Today With John Perlman (Kaya FM 95.9)
|News Bulletin Reader
|Campus
|Rebecca Cullum (UCT Radio)
|Community
|Gladys Sithole (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Dimakatso Motaung (Motsweding FM)
|Commercial
|Tara Penny (702)
|Night-Time Show
|Campus
|The Tuks FM Hip Hop Show (Tuks FM 107.2)
|Community
|Symphony Concert (Fine Music Radio)
|PBS
|Mekonko (Motsweding FM)
|Commercial
|Late Nights with Sara-Jayne King (Cape Talk 567 AM)
|Podcast
|Combined
|Mahlakung Drama Soap (Thobela FM)
|Promotions Stunt/Event
|Campus
|Findthejoy (PukFM 93.6)
|Community
|Touching 100 Lives In Honour Of Madiba’s 100th Birthday (Hot 91.9 FM)
|PBS
|Promotion of 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Delivered by President Barack Obama (SAFM)
|Commercial
|Malcolm X (Jacaranda FM)
|Radio Documentary
|Combined
|1860 (Lotus FM)
|Radio Innovation
|Combined
|Tuks FM Hear the Sights (Tuks FM)
|Sports Presenter
|Combined
|Robert Marawa (Metro FM And Radio 2000)
|Sports Show
|Campus and Community
|The Sports Mix (Mix 93.8 FM)
|PBS
|Ezemidlalo (Umhlobo Wenene FM)
|Commercial
|Marawa Sport Worldwide (Metro FM And Radio 2000)
|Station Imaging
|Campus and Community
|Hot 91.9FM
|PBS
|Ligwalagwala FM
|Commercial
|702
|Traffic Presenter
|Combined
|Zoe Brown (KFM 94.5)
|Weekend Radio Show
|Campus
|Serenade (North West University FM)
|Community
|Gister Se Grootes (Groot FM 90.5)
|PBS
|The Morning Masala (Lotus FM)
|Commercial
|High School Hits Weekend With Kenzy (Jacaranda FM)
|Station of the Year
|Campus
|Tuks FM 107.2
|Community
|Hot 91.9 FM
|PBS
|Umhlobo Wenene FM
|Commercial
|Kaya FM 95.9
|My Station – Most Votes
|Combined
|Ligwalagwala FM
|My Station – Most Loyal Listeners
|Combined
|Overvaal Stereo 96.1
Bright Stars Inductees
|Station
|Names
|702
|Presley Makhombothi
|947
|Zanele Potelwa
|East Coast Radio
|Sky Tshabalala
|Hot 91.9 FM
|Simon Hill
|Kaya FM 95.9
|DJ Keyez
|Kovsie FM
|Gerben Van Niekerk
|OFM
|Thabang Moselani
|OFM
|Wr Van Der Merwe
|RX Radio
|Noluyolo Ngomani
|UJFM
|Olivia Mabitsi
|Voice of Wits
|Kutlwano Serame
|Vuma 103 FM
|Patricia Nonkululeko Malemia
Hall of Fame Inductees
- Hall of Fame Inductees
- Rodney Trudgeon
- Greg Maloka
- Mpho Nefale
- Denzil Taylor
- Heinrich Marnitz
- Alan Maker
- Kid Nkayi
- Zolani Mark Bongco