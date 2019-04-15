Picture: Liberty Awards/Twitter

It was a definite case of David downing Goliath on Sunday night at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards as Hot 91.9FM ran riot, scooping up a massive 12 awards out of 24 nominations including the prestigious Station of The Year for an unprecedented third consecutive time. Reacting to the impressive clutch of awards Hot 91.9FM Managing Director, Lloyd Madurai, said “We are incredibly proud of Hot 91.9FM`s achievements at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards, proving once again that the station`s focus on delivering unique community-driven entertainment resonated deeply with judges and with the people of Johannesburg.

The Hot family of DJs, staff and management share these honours with the most important element in the station`s success story: the listeners and the community.”

Hot 91.9FM won awards in the following categories: Simon Parkinson won Afternoon Drive Presenter, "The Big Joburg Drive" won in the Afternoon Drive Show category and Jeremy Mansfield bagged the Breakfast Show Presenter award.

See full list of winners and award show highlights below.

WINNERS: RADIO LIBERTY AWARDS 2019 Afternoon Drive Presenter Campus Mike V (Voice of Wits) Community Simon Parkinson (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Amaza Ntshanga (Umhlobo Wenene FM) Commercial Bongani Mtolo (East Coast Radio) Afternoon Drive Show Campus The Tuks FM Drive Show (Tuks FM 107.2) Community The Big Joburg Drive (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS The Glenzito Super Drive (Radio 2000) Commercial Uncaptured (Kaya FM 95.9) Breakfast Show Presenter Campus Pamela Davis (PukFM93.6) Community Jeremy Mansfield (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS O’neil Nair (Lotus FM) Station Martin Bester (Jacaranda FM) Breakfast Show Campus The Tuks FM Breakfast Show (Tuks FM 107.2) Community Mansfield in the Morning (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Monate Breakfast Show (Lesedi FM) Commercial East Coast Breakfast (East Coast Radio) Business and finance show Combined Kaya Bizz (Kaya FM 95.9) Community Project Campus Cause4Paws (PukFM93.6) Community Touching 100 Lives (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Sedibeng (Thobela FM) Commercial Baby Hannah (947) Content Producer Campus and Community combined William Scott And Sam Cowen for Mansfield in the Morning (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Joey Johannah Legodi for SAFM Facts of Faith Commercial Khetha Mkhize for 947 Breakfast Club Daytime Show Campus That Lunch Show (Voice of Wits) Community The Mark Pilgrim Show (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Khanya Gqiyazana (Umhlobo Wenene FM) Commercial Power Talk (Power 98.7) Drama Programme Combined Late Night Serial – Jozi Dark (SAFM) Field Reporter Combined Nompumelelo Ngubeni (Kaya FM 95.9) Internet Radio Show Combined Home Run (Vision View Sports) Multi-Channel Promotion Combined #KFMLovesKaapstad Summer Campaign (KFM 94.5) Music Show Campus Locals Only (Tuks FM 107.2) Community Quiet Nights (Aganang FM Community Station) PBS Ikwayala Eziphambili (Umhlobo Wenene FM) Commercial The Block Party (Gagasi FM) News and Actuality Show Campus and Community Combined Rea Fahlolloha (The Rock FM) PBS Incoko (TruFM) Commercial Today With John Perlman (Kaya FM 95.9) News Bulletin Reader Campus Rebecca Cullum (UCT Radio) Community Gladys Sithole (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Dimakatso Motaung (Motsweding FM) Commercial Tara Penny (702) Night-Time Show Campus The Tuks FM Hip Hop Show (Tuks FM 107.2) Community Symphony Concert (Fine Music Radio) PBS Mekonko (Motsweding FM) Commercial Late Nights with Sara-Jayne King (Cape Talk 567 AM) Podcast Combined Mahlakung Drama Soap (Thobela FM) Promotions Stunt/Event Campus Findthejoy (PukFM 93.6) Community Touching 100 Lives In Honour Of Madiba’s 100th Birthday (Hot 91.9 FM) PBS Promotion of 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Delivered by President Barack Obama (SAFM) Commercial Malcolm X (Jacaranda FM) Radio Documentary Combined 1860 (Lotus FM) Radio Innovation Combined Tuks FM Hear the Sights (Tuks FM) Sports Presenter Combined Robert Marawa (Metro FM And Radio 2000) Sports Show Campus and Community The Sports Mix (Mix 93.8 FM) PBS Ezemidlalo (Umhlobo Wenene FM) Commercial Marawa Sport Worldwide (Metro FM And Radio 2000) Station Imaging Campus and Community Hot 91.9FM PBS Ligwalagwala FM Commercial 702 Traffic Presenter Combined Zoe Brown (KFM 94.5) Weekend Radio Show Campus Serenade (North West University FM) Community Gister Se Grootes (Groot FM 90.5) PBS The Morning Masala (Lotus FM) Commercial High School Hits Weekend With Kenzy (Jacaranda FM) Station of the Year Campus Tuks FM 107.2 Community Hot 91.9 FM PBS Umhlobo Wenene FM Commercial Kaya FM 95.9 My Station – Most Votes Combined Ligwalagwala FM My Station – Most Loyal Listeners Combined Overvaal Stereo 96.1





Bright Stars Inductees





Station Names 702 Presley Makhombothi 947 Zanele Potelwa East Coast Radio Sky Tshabalala Hot 91.9 FM Simon Hill Kaya FM 95.9 DJ Keyez Kovsie FM Gerben Van Niekerk OFM Thabang Moselani OFM Wr Van Der Merwe RX Radio Noluyolo Ngomani UJFM Olivia Mabitsi Voice of Wits Kutlwano Serame Vuma 103 FM Patricia Nonkululeko Malemia





Hall of Fame Inductees