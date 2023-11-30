How DJ PH turned PHola into one of the best daytime parties in South Africa

What all started off because of a simple passion birthed by music has turned into a solid career for Phind’Gcobe Madubela, better known as DJ PH. Since entering the entertainment industry as just a DJ, his bio has grown into world record holder, TV executive producer, event curator and of course an award winning DJ.

No journey to success is ever easy but PH, through his determination and consistency has been able to do it, and now through his events entity, he has unlocked another level. What started out as an annual “invite only” birthday celebration has turned into one of the best daytime parties in South Africa - PHola Party. "PHola, means; "relax", "take it easy "," "cool out" "chill" and that’s what we are about,” explained the founder.

PHola Parties over the years have built a reputation for being one of those exclusive parties that many wish to score an invitation to and now they have announced their first international weekend party. Each Phola event is curated to feature some of the best entertainment from DJs and artists at the most picturesque venues around the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by p.H (@iam_ph) With the ethos that everyone should be treated like a VIP, the events have always been kept at a capacity of 1,500 in order not to compromise the standard. But later this year they take on their biggest number - 4,000 with their Cape Town edition. As the entity grows, they are taking on the massive challenge of hosting the party across the borders of Mzansi - in Mauritius.

“We are proud to have executed (PH)ola in different luxury venues throughout South Africa, and we are proud to present (PH)ola Mauritius to South African travellers, new and old, and our trusted (PH)ola family”. Teaming up with a travel agency, PH and his team were able to choose the 5 star Trou aux Biches, Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in Mauritius as the perfect location for the three day experience. “This property is an extension of who I am; I care about the smallest details. I really want when my name is mentioned for it to be a positive touch point and as a people person I want to provide premium experiences to everyone.

“I’ve been at the resort a few times just to make sure that everything is on point and that when people arrive there are no stories.” The entertainer credits “consistency” as being behind his brand's success, and it’s even allowed him to expand into a businessman and more. “One thing I’ve always asked for from a higher power and worked towards is consistency, which I think has afforded me the opportunities I've had. Consistency is a boring brand as it requires a lot from you.

“I’m not someone who likes to be in one place; can it be better than the last year; whatever it be love or finance. I think it’s something nice to apply in your life to say I want to be better and that requires a whole lot of work, but it is a part of life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHola Party (@pholaparty)

With all his revolving titles, PH, acknowledges that it has taken years of respecting the industry, himself and any space he enters. “Whatever space I go into, I go with respect first so that when I do enter, I’ve learnt the basics and foundation of the space and am able to apply myself and bring on my luck and those walking with me (ancestors/elders). Hence, I count myself, I’m always wanting to better myself and those around me.” But the work doesn't stop for PH as he continues being an operational partner at Sandton nightclub LIV. He also plans on opening his creative agency in 2024, with a restaurant lounge being in the pipeline.