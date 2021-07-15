How Tsepo Tshola restored hope with his music

I’m one of the people who don’t like gospel music, but Tsepo Tshola’s music has always been an exception, probably because I regard him as a jazz artist. Nonetheless, I enjoy his music.

As a music fanatic, I have days dedicated to various genres of music. For example, on Saturdays, I listen to Maskandi, while Sundays are reserved for jazz. On my jazz playlist, I always have Tshola’s songs, without fail.

Learning about his passing this morning touched me because really, I am a fan. When I was going through the most in 2020 after hospitalisation, I would play his song “Ho Lokile” every day. That song gave me hope and comforted me.

By listening to it, I gained strength that whatever I was going through, it was God’s will, therefore it is OK. I remember again in 2017 when he featured on Cassper Nyovest’s song, “Superman”. I used to listen to that song a lot because it celebrated loving and caring fathers.

And as a person who was raised by a father after my mom’s passing when I was 10, I could relate to it. Tshola’s music carries a strong message. That’s why Jub Jub also featured him on the single “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo”, that he released after coming out of prison for killing four school children due to reckless driving in 2010.