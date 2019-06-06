Jonas Gwangwa. Picture: Supplied

Legendary jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa, who is known for his contribution to the struggle through his in music, is currently undergoing medical treatment at the 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane. Details around the 81-year-old muso's illness have not been disclosed by the family.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa wished Gwangwa a speedy recovery.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his best wishes to activist, musician, songwriter and producer Jonas Gwangwa, 81, who has taken ill. Mr Gwangwa is receiving medical attention at 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane," he wrote.

Gwangwa first gained significance playing trombone with The Jazz Epistles. After the group broke up Gwangwa continue to contribute to the South African music scene and then later abroad.

In a statement, the Gwangwa family thanked President Ramaphosa, the South African music fraternity, friends and family, as well as the "South African public for the well wishes and outpouring of love and support as Papa Jonas undergoes medical treatment."



"The family would like to thank you for your support during this time, and to reassure the public that our beloved Papa is recovering well," read the statement.

Fans of the legendary jazz musician also took to Twitter to share their well wishes.