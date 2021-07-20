Inaugural South African Amapiano Music Awards announces nominees

Amapiano artists in the country are being recognised with an awards show that focuses on them and their sound. The announcement of the the first South African Amapiano Music Awards was made on Twitter to highlight notable achievers within a genre that’s taking the world by storm.

In a statement on their website, the governing body said it felt the genre wasn’t getting sufficient recognition for its efforts. The biggest genre in the country now has its own award show . Congratulations to all the nominees pic.twitter.com/9ERWvBWNAB — South African Amapiano Awards (@Official_SAAPA) July 19, 2021 They said: “For its first instalment the governing body considered artists’ contributions to the genre and musical projects that were released from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.” The awards will be an annual event.

The categories include Friends Of Amapiano, which recognises artists who are not necessarily classified as amapiano acts but have made notable contributions to the genre; and Best Amapiano Street Dancer, a category that awards dancers who propel both the music and Yanos culture through their distinctive street dance moves. Winners will receive R10 000, with the exception of the Amapiano Song of the Year winner who will be awarded R50 000. Some of the nominees in the Friends Of Amapiano category include, Cassper Nyovest, Vetkuk vs Mahoota, Riky Rick, Oskido and Mi Casa while songs like “John Vuligate”, “Catalia”, “Khuza Gogo”, “Vula Mlomo” and “Dakiwe” were nominated in the category Most Viral Amapiano Song of the Year.