Inaugural Trace Awards & Festival set to take place in Kigali

Trace has announced that it will mark its 20th anniversary with the launch of the Trace Awards & Festival, which is a new live awards ceremony and festival celebrating the “creativity, cool and confidence” of African and Afro-inspired music and culture around the world. The global music platform and African music tastemaker will be focusing a global spotlight on musicians, creators, entrepreneurs and achievers from across Africa and the African diaspora.

Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman of Trace, explained through a press release, “Since its very first day, Trace has been promoting and showcasing the diversity and power of Afro-urban culture. There is no better way to celebrate our milestone twentieth birthday with this exciting new music and cultural franchise.” “The Trace Awards is our way of celebrating the artistry, vision and impact of musicians and other leaders in the urban cultural landscape with an out-of-this world ceremony that highlights and rewards their success and influence both in Africa and on the world stage.” Trace Awards & Festival is set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from October 20 to 21. The company also shared that this will be done in partnership with Visit Rwanda and QA Venue Solutions Rwanda, the venue management company of BK Arena.

The event will take the form of a 3-hour live televised music ceremony, preceded by a 2-day cultural festival designed to entertain and empower music creators and fans. Janet Karemera, CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau, also shared her excitement. “We are thrilled to stage the inaugural Trace Awards in Rwanda on 21 October, and look forward to hosting this global celebration of African culture in our beautiful country, promoting Rwanda as a destination for cultural tourism experiences and hosting world class events.