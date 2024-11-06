Indie folk artist Cape Jay shatters hearts with new single ‘Brazilia’

Cape Town-born indie folk artist Cape Jay is catching attention once again with his latest single, Brazilia, which dropped on 18 October. The rising star has steadily been building a name for himself, and this new release marks a defining moment in his music career.

Drawing from his love for folk music and storytelling, Jay infuses his songs with raw emotion, creating an experience that resonates with anyone who's ever loved, lost, or sought something deeper. Since his breakout debut single, “Not Enough”, back in 2022, Cape Jay has garnered praise from tastemakers, with Texx and the City calling his music "thought-provoking" and "refreshingly introspective." His sound has also made waves on local radio, with stations like Cape Talk and 5FM backing his tunes. Now, with “Brazilia” making its way to listeners, Jay is bringing even more passion and depth to the indie scene.

So, what’s the deal with Brazilia? According to Jay, the song came to life during his travels through Brazil. “The name just stuck because I wrote the track there, but it’s about something deeper,” he explains. The single dives into the emotional weight of toxic relationships, that haunting pull toward someone who doesn't treat you right. "No matter where I was in the world, I could still feel that connection to people who hurt me, who didn’t appreciate me." But Jay isn’t just here to wallow in heartbreak. He’s hoping that anyone who relates to the song’s themes will find peace and forgiveness.

"I hope this song gives people the chance to let go of those parts of themselves that have been damaged by past relationships," he says. The honesty and vulnerability in his songwriting gives “Brazilia” an emotional depth that’s sure to resonate with anyone who's been through it all before. The single itself is a folk-rock gem. Think Bon Iver meets The Lumineers, soulful vocals soaked in reverb, intricate guitar work and a backbeat that carries you through the verses and choruses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Jay (@capejaymusic) Produced by Greg Abrahams at Sound Foundry, “Brazilia” went through its transformation in the studio. Jay gushes about the recording process, calling Abrahams “a wizard” for how he brought the track to life. "The song is so different from its acoustic version. I actually fell more in love with it in the studio," he shares. Mike Zietsman, who handled the mixing and mastering, also played a vital role in delivering the track’s polished yet heartfelt sound.

For Jay, recording is about letting the creative process flow. "I don’t set out to achieve a particular sound, I just see where the journey takes me. That’s how ‘Brazilia’ evolved," he explains. What’s really interesting about Jay’s story is that music isn’t his full-time gig yet. His day job has him travelling the globe, which makes it tough to book live shows or focus entirely on his passion. “I’ve never even performed a live show as Cape Jay,” he admits. Despite the demands of his work life, he remains hopeful about the future. "I want to start doing intimate shows soon. I think that’s where my music can really connect with people."

Though the road has been tough, Jay doesn’t regret the experiences he’s had while working abroad. “It’s shaped my songwriting in ways I never imagined,” he says. With “Brazilia” out in the world and more plans in the pipeline, he’s determined to find a way to balance both worlds and finally get his music in front of live audiences. Looking ahead, Jay is eager to explore new sounds. He hints at experimenting with more acoustic-electronic elements, drawing inspiration from artists like RY X.

“I really connect with ethereal, deep-rooted sounds, and that’s something I’d love to play with in the future,” he reveals. But for now, Jay is focused on building his audience both locally and abroad. “I want South Africa to back me as an artist they can be proud of, but I also hope to expand my reach globally.” Whether through streaming platforms, live shows, or intimate gatherings, Cape Jay’s music is ready to take flight.