Intimate jazz moments not to be missed at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival









Abdullah Ibrahim. Picture: Supplied Music lovers can enjoy an intimate moment with their favourite artists at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), as the line-up for the Festival’s sought after Rosies Stage is announced. The Rosies Stage live performances are available at just R20 per performance, in addition to a CTIJF festival ticket, and allows Festinos an exclusive opportunity to enjoy stars from the Festival’s stellar line-up. The CTIJF will take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Artists appearing on the Rosies Stage include Joel Ross (USA), Abdullah Ibrahim (South Africa), KWETU TRIO featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade (KENYA/ South Africa), Mandisi Dyantyis (South Africa), Elementaal (INDIA/ South Africa) and Nduduzo Makhathini (South Africa) and more. Abdullah Ibrahim, South Africa’s most distinguished pianist and a world-respected master musician, has toured the world extensively for more than a quarter-century. An icon of the South African resistance movement, his song “Mannenberg – ‘Is Where It’s Happening’” became an unofficial national anthem for black South Africans under apartheid.

Joel Ross, the most thrilling new vibraphonist in America, grew up in a quiet Chicago South Side neighbourhood, where he began playing drums at church from a young age. He and his twin brother progressed to school and multi-school bands, where Ross took up xylophone and later on vibraphone.

Kenyan-born Aaron Rimbui is a self-taught pianist, keyboardist, drummer, bandleader, producer, and composer.

In 2017, Rimbui joined South African jazz icons Herbie Tsoaeli on bass and Ayanda Sikade on drums to create the KWETU TRIO.

Port Elizabeth trumpeter and vocalist Mandisi Dyantyis blends traditional gospel with new age Afro-pop to create an award-winning sound for jazz lovers. His album Somandla was nominated for Jazz Album of 2019 at the SAMAs.

Elementaal is a coming together of two of the most indomitable forces in World percussion today, with Indian musicians Ranjit Barot and Tauﬁq Qureshi.

The performance at Cape Town International Jazz Festival will further explore the crossover elements of jazz and indigenous African and Indian sounds and features progressive pianist Kyle Shepherd as part of the band and India child prodigy and bamboo flautist Amith Nadiq.

KwaZulu-Natal jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini was raised in a musical family, where his love for music began at an early age. He completed his Diploma in Jazz Piano in 2005, and a decade later was awarded the 2015 Standard Bank Young Artist Award.

The following performances will take place on the Rosies Stage:

Friday: 27th March 2020

Saudiq Khan (SOUTH AFRICA)

Mandisi Dyantyis (SOUTH AFRICA)

KWETU TRIO featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli & Ayanda Sikade (KENYA/ SOUTH AFRICA)

Joel Ross (USA)

Birdsong Ensemble (SOUTH AFRICA/ SWISS/GERMANY/SWAZILAND)

Saturday: 28th March 2020

Elementaal (INDIA/ SOUTH AFRICA)

Gabi Motuba (SOUTH AFRICA)

Nduduzo Makhathini (SOUTH AFRICA)

Reising, Ntuli, Cooper, Baumann (SOUTH AFRICA/ SWISS)

Abdullah Ibrahim (SOUTH AFRICA)

Rosies Stage tickets are R20 per performance and are on sale at Computicket online and in stores.

General access tickets for the 2020 festival are on sale at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.

CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT.

Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected]. Alternatively visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.