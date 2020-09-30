IOL: Our ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Now, as we wrap up the music part of our Ultimate SA campaign, IOL staffers have collaborated to come up with our ultimate SA music playlist.

1. Burnout - Sipho ’Hotstix’ Mabuse

2. I Love Music - Lebo Mathosa