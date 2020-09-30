EntertainmentMusicLocal
Kwaito legends TKZee perform at the Ennersfree Park in Sandton. File picture: Paballo Thekiso/African News Agency/ANA
IOL: Our ultimate SA music playlist

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music.

We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music Top 10 playlist.

Now, as we wrap up the music part of our Ultimate SA campaign, IOL staffers have collaborated to come up with our ultimate SA music playlist.

1. Burnout - Sipho ’Hotstix’ Mabuse

2. I Love Music - Lebo Mathosa

3. Dlala Mapantsula - TKZEE

4. The Crossing (Osiyeza) - Johnny Clegg and Savuka

5. Sister Bethina - Mgarimbe

6. Back To The Beach - Shekhinah and Kyle Deutsch

7. Destiny - Malaika

8. Tito Mboweni - Cassper Nyovest

9. I'd Like - Freshlyground

10. Vuli Ndlela - Brenda Fassie

11. Magic Man - Neill Solomon & The Uptown Rhythm Dogs

12. Eazy - Nasty C

