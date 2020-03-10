Is a Cassper Nyovest and Zola collab brewing?

If all goes according to plan Mzansi will be jamming to Zola and Cassper Nyovest’s new sound and fans are elated at the prospect of the two musicians forces. It started when hip hop star Cassper Nyovest hailed legendary kwaito star following a video that she posted on his Twitter page. Although video clip is old, the content is still relevant. In the post, Zola condemns the culture of South African of "hyping" international stars and their music over local stars. The “Mdlwembe” rapper is also calls out local radio station for giving more airplay to American stars, and while SAMRO is paying royalties to them local stars are left destitute.

He makes reference to Brown Dash reportedly dying poor and also allegedly Mandoza's mansion being repossessed.

This is probably before the "Nkalakatha" star passing, who is among the many South African celebrities who died poor.

Mandoza's family, however refuted the claims that the muso was broke.

Watch the video below:

When I start talking I make sure 👆🏾 pic.twitter.com/NyHRJxU7Vy — Zola7 (@Zola7SA) March 9, 2020

The "Move For Me" hitmaker responded to the with a heartfelt tribute to the music icon, he wrote: "Zola 7!!!! The Legend!!! The realest !!! The most intelligent artist of our era!!!! Always spitting facts!!!! So much respect!!!!



Zola 7!!!! The Legend!!! The realest !!! The most intelligent artist of our era!!!! Always spitting facts!!!! So much respect!!!! https://t.co/BPFUenvfs9 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 10, 2020

Zola responded back with a proposal for a collaboration, to which Cassper immediately accepted.

"We must soon do a song Ntwana," wrote Zola.

Judging by Cassper's response, the duo could be dropping a hit soon.

"It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honored. Even just to be around you nje, i soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something i think would work for us both," said Cassper.