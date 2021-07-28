Is Boity getting ready to drop an amapiano song?

Local rapper Boity seems to be joining the list of hip hop artists jumping on the amapiano wave that’s taken over Mzansi. Taking to Instagram Live last week, the “Wuz Dat?” hitmaker shared a taste of the new song that has yet to have a name.

Reason also joined the amapiano craze and announced on social media that he is re-branding and will go under his new moniker, Sizwe Alakine. He released his first amapiano song, “Khanda Shisa”, produced by one-half of the Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa, last week. The “Ngiyak'thanda” rapper got into a one-sided twar with Cassper Nyovest and wasn’t feeling the “Destiny” rapper responding to tweets regarding rappers jumping on the amapiano wave.

The “Move For Me” rapper got into a discussion with Twitter users about rappers jumping on the amapiano wave after him, since many people, including Reason, were very critical about him being one of the first rappers to move away from only making hip hop music. He said: “The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong.” Reason didn’t appreciate this discussion and respond to this and said: “What utter nonsense is this?