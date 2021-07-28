Is Boity getting ready to drop an amapiano song?
Local rapper Boity seems to be joining the list of hip hop artists jumping on the amapiano wave that’s taken over Mzansi.
Taking to Instagram Live last week, the “Wuz Dat?” hitmaker shared a taste of the new song that has yet to have a name.
During the video Boity is seen vibing to the track with several men in the background with presumably the hook of the song, “I don’ give a f**k what you want“, is heard.
JUST IN: @Boity has a Amapiano song coming soon👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/pM4xC0mksG— SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) July 27, 2021
Fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on Boity dropping an amapiano track.
Sounds like you've got a hit on your hands, Queen @Boity 😍🥂 https://t.co/v7yPv3U5xr— 𝗠𝗥$. 𝗕𝗔𝗚$ (@phineasandfeb) July 27, 2021
I'll just reserve my comment for now because I like her https://t.co/9iOMZOsLqU— Home Girl (@sliez0) July 27, 2021
She must not release this ☹️🕯 https://t.co/344Z8WlJmS— bheki 🏉 (@dearbheki) July 27, 2021
Guys @Boity keeps getting better and better 🔥😫can't wait to hear her new amapiano track🔥🔥..kuzoshuba 😫— Mokete Sylvester (@MoketeSylveste1) July 21, 2021
Boity has an AMAPIANO TRACK YALL!!😍— Sibusiswe.P *ekul* (@forever_sibz) July 21, 2021
People will be jamming to that Boity Amapiano song at groove but on twitter they say it’s trash pic.twitter.com/2D6pONwXtP— Makhaya (@MulaudziBT) July 27, 2021
The “Six Plus Four” rapper isn’t the only hip hop artist to jump on the amapiano train.
Reason also joined the amapiano craze and announced on social media that he is re-branding and will go under his new moniker, Sizwe Alakine.
He released his first amapiano song, “Khanda Shisa”, produced by one-half of the Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa, last week.
The “Ngiyak'thanda” rapper got into a one-sided twar with Cassper Nyovest and wasn’t feeling the “Destiny” rapper responding to tweets regarding rappers jumping on the amapiano wave.
The “Move For Me” rapper got into a discussion with Twitter users about rappers jumping on the amapiano wave after him, since many people, including Reason, were very critical about him being one of the first rappers to move away from only making hip hop music.
He said: “The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong.”
Reason didn’t appreciate this discussion and respond to this and said: “What utter nonsense is this?
“Please man! This thing of saying things about people to get reactions from them is so 2015.
“Just make music or go fight Prince Kaybee and leave me alone man!
“#KhandaShisa🧠🔥 drops Friday.”