Is it Gemma or Emma? Tweeps ask as young Fassie catches their attention

The niece of the late music icon Brenda Fassie, Gemma has caught the attention of the public after a video of her belting out her beautiful vocals to Tamia's “Officially Missing You” circulated on Twitter. Musicians such as Grammy Award winning Black Coffee commented on the former Jozi member’s post and so did multi-award winning hip hop artist Gigi Lamanye.

While everyone is pretty impressed with the young singer’s talent, something else has caught their attention. Her name and not the Fassie part. When her good cousin shared the video on Twitter he wrote in his caption “Emma Fassie”, and as the video trended she retweeted it and corrected Bongani, “My name is Gemma FASSIE” she wrote. Igama lam nguGemma, Gemma FASSIE 🥰 https://t.co/zFy5yPxaBI — Gemma MOTHERFUCKEN Fassie (@gemmafassie_) December 13, 2022 Her correction did not stop Emma Fassie from trending on Twitter. “Trending as Emma FASSIE 🫠💀” she wrote. One tweep joked that the G moves in silence, which is why she is Emma.

In her profile interview with Sportscene the young artist shed light about her relation to the iconic Fassie surname, revealing she never met her famous aunt and a friend had influenced her to use the power carrying surname. Trending as Emma FASSIE 🫠💀 — Gemma MOTHERFUCKEN Fassie (@gemmafassie_) December 14, 2022 “The question that I always get asked a lot would be, ‘Are you related to Brenda Fassie?’ The answer is actually, ‘Yes, I am. She is an aunt of mine’. Unfortunately, I never really got the opportunity to meet her as she’d already passed away when I was only about five or six-years-old. “I remember seeing my dad on TV with her but it only really clicked with me in the past year since I’ve started being involved in the music industry. One of my close friends told me to change my name to ‘Gemma Fassie’ because it would gain more traction, and that it could be my ‘Sasha Fierce’ moment by stepping into this new persona and making it my own,” she said.