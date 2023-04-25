Ishmael collaborates with TikTok creators Tee Jay and Play with Jonty on new single, ‘Sangena’

It’s safe to say that musician Ishmael Morabe is a South African music legend with an extensive career spanning over 30 years. His name is synonymous with South African urban music. He has achieved success as a solo artist and within a group. It’s hard to ignore the cultural impact Jozi had.

The kwaito musician is back with a new single, his first in a very long time, and for it, he has collaborated with TikTok creators and influencers Tee Jay and Play with Jonty. “Sangena’’ premiered on Metro FM's midday show with Lerato Kganyago and ProVerb, receiving positive reviews and featuring in various TikTok videos as a popular sound. Morabe enjoyed working with the creators and learnt a lot from the experience. “It's okay every now and again to make fun of ourselves.

“This was a real learning experience which allowed me to become another character and version of myself - it's therapeutic to just be silly sometimes (lol). Morabe added that he also managed to learn how social media plays a big role in our era when it comes to promoting a brand. The current era of music is fast-paced, and things are done differently from when Morabe started in the industry. He has learnt a lot along his journey, such as staying true to yourself and allowing yourself to have fun.