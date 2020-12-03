'Isibaya' actor Nkanyiso Mzimela's set to release his EP 'Before Winter'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actor and musician, Nkanyiso Mzimela aka Night$ is set to debut his EP "Before Winter" in a live performance at Shaye Lounge in Soweto on December 4. Mzimela’s EP, "Before Winter" is soulful with a mixture of hip hop and R&B music. “The first single is a dedication to news anchor Chante Jantjies, and most of the songs talk about love stories, that cover heartbreak and love” said Mzimela. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nkanyiso Mzimela (@mystik_nights) The KZN artist started his career at an early age where he appeared in short films, theatre productions and TV commercials. His current role is on “Isibaya“ where he plays the character Melusi. Mzimela has always loved music with his main genre being soul.

“I studied production and sound engineering to have more control and overall improvement of my sound.

“My main genre is soul music but because of the versatility of my skillset, I like to explore other genres such as rap and house music,“ he said.

Mzimela will be hosting an exclusive EP launch with Bafo Media and footballers Sphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsolonyane at their Shaye Lounge in Soweto.

“It is an honour for me to work with them as they were my two childhood idols. I looked up to them growing up as I was a Kazier Chiefs supporter.

“The EP launch will include a listening session of my new tracks and an opportunity to learn more about my journey, inspirations and future plans,“ said Mzimela.