Jabzz Dimitri drops 'A Prayer' for Mzansi featuring Kekelingo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Music producer Jabzz Dimitri is thrilled about his latest offering, “A Prayer”, featuring Kekelingo of The Muffinz fame. This spiritually uplifting song couldn’t have come at a better time. In it, Dimitri talks about ending the world's suffering. Commenting on the song, the record producer says: “The inspiration behind the song stemmed highly from the current pandemic in which we see ourselves in, and as a 'believer', one can say we could all do with a prayer. “During our recording session with Kekelingo, we both acknowledged our deep appreciation for our African roots and spirituality. From that, we concluded that the track and title would resonate with both.” The song is a blend of dance, house, Afrosoul, jazz and gospel.

Dimitri shared: “The track has remained consistent with my sound as Jabzz Dimitri – that being the deep banging African instrumentals, this time being the African drums that come through, with most of my production going back to how much I pride myself as a son of the soil.”

Long before he met Kekelingo, Dimitri admired his musical ability and vocal strength, which is evident in “A Prayer”.

He commented: “Kekelingo is a gem to the music industry. He contributed a great deal as he brought upon his unique vocal ability, his impeccable writing skills and his all-round heightened music acumen which is amazing.”

The Free-State born star has been in the music industry for more than a decade as a DJ and music producer. He is currently a resident DJ on Radio 2000.

Dimitri has also collaborated with Drumz Radio (a boutique radio station based in the UK) to introduce a new show called “Drumz Radio Live”, which focuses on introducing Afrohouse music and its musicians to the world.

On his previous offering, “These Words”, he collaborated with UK-based producer UPZ and Kevin Maduna, and considers it his “best collaboration to date”.

“These Words”, released under SoWhat records, which is based in the UK, and got playlisted on major radio stations in Mzansi.

On expanding his brand internationally, the muso offered: “It was through these collaborations that I was able to expand my brand internationally. The experiences were great, it teaches you a lot about how appreciative people on the other side of the world are to our sound because of its uniqueness.”

“A Prayer” is available on all major streaming platforms.