Jack Parow and DJ Maphorisa join forces on new single ‘Konings’

Mzansi is a melting pot of talent and culture, this is proven with the first-ever collaboration of South Africa’s coolest muzos, Jack Parow and DJ Maphorisa. The two teamed up to produce a banger just in time for the festive season.

“Konings” (Kings) released recently, is described as a mixture of Afrikaans rap and amapiano DJ Maphorisa is one of the leaders in the amapiano genre while Parow is arguably the best Afrikaans rapper in the country. The marriage of the two music styles was an unlikely pairing but a massive success. Amapiano (Zulu word for “the pianos”) is a sound that came out of the locations 10 years ago.

DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Supplied Maphorisa said: “We call it The Sound of the Kasi, It is described as a mix of deep house, throbbing bass lines, and jazzy lounge music and is wildly popular.” Parow, grinds out a version of heavy, at times coarse Afrikaans rap music that has broad appeal and is delivered in English and Afrikaans in equal bites. Parow is an entertainer and plays a huge part in letting South Africans laugh at his caricatures and themselves.

When the two decided to collaborate, their genres seemed incompatible but it was Maphorisa who was game to take on the challenge. Maporisa said: “I actually thought that the idea wasn’t too far-fetched, amapiano vocals are somewhat rapping in vernacular, so Afrikaans rap wasn’t going to be too difficult. “One thing about amapiano that people should know, is that it is dynamic, It can adapt.”

Jack Parow. Picture: Supplied Parow, who felt the concept was challenging at first, said: “It was probably a bit of a foreign concept to me at first because it’s never been done. “Still, I knew Porri and his style, and I knew we would make it work, and we did.” The two hit it off in the studio over a short period.

Parow said: “It was easy and quick, we clicked, and it just worked.” Maphorisa said: “Overall, it was good vibes, we clocked the song so quickly. “Parow is very easy to work with, and he totally gets the importance of collaboration, he has good vibes and good energy.”