Jarrad Rickets: My ultimate SA music playlist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This Heritage Month, we are looking to celebrate the best of South Africa and this, of course, includes our local music. We asked SA artists, celebrities and music industry experts to share their ultimate SA Music playlist. Cape Town-born and raised singer Jarrad Ricketts is known for his smooth voice and chart-topping radio hits. The pop and gospel star recently launched his TESTIMONY fashion brand. Here is Jarrad Ricketts' Top 10 SA playlist choices: 1. Take me to your heart - Jarrad Ricketts: This song is off my debut album BREAK THE RULES which was nominated for a South African Music Award in the Best Pop Album Category. It also reached the number 1 spots on various radio charts nationally.

2. Akulaleki - Samthing Soweto: The meaning of the song literally translates to the fact that you can’t sleep because there are so many exciting things happening. This speaks to where I am in my life and career. I love the simplicity of the rhythm, but also how contagious the vibe is.

3. You Are Lord - Jarrad Ricketts: This song is my debut gospel track I released earlier this year just before lockdown. This has so much sentimental value to me as I wrote this song in 10 minutes after praying to God one night. It is inspired by the fact that our faith can see us through anything.

4. A reason - Cheswyn Ruiters: This is the first song I wrote for another artist and I was so proud that it was given to the winner of a reality music TV show. This song is for anyone out there who is fighting to make their dreams materialize ...we are all on this earth for a reason and for a purpose.

5. Joy (We are family) - The Soil: I got to share the stage with The Soil when we were both booked as headline performers at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. I really have so much love and respect for their music and stage presence. I also love how raw their sound is, and the vocal arrangements of their songs. You truly get lost in their art.

6. B.I.Y - Boskasie: I met this amazing artist virtually when I booked her for one of my online concerts during lockdown. She is such an amazing talent with a unique sound. This song has such a sleek and modern melody and production. I love how current it feels. Such a great sing along track.

7. Worried - Don Vino: One of my friends in the music industry and such an amazing talent. This song really takes me back to those R’n’B songs I used to listen to growing up ...so much soul and emotion. Don did an amazing job putting this together.

8. Met Jou Klere Aan - Leah: Leah and I worked together for a corporate music show and on Television. I was so excited to see her career take off. This song is super catchy and makes me feel good, definitely one of those songs that get stuck in your head.

9. Mal Oor Jou - Tarryn Lamb: Tarryn is a good friend of mine in the music industry and has grown in leaps and bounds. This song was written so beautifully, and the vocal treatment is so honest and endearing. It creeps into your ear steadily and hypes you up in the chorus.

10. Ndiredi - Simphiwe Dana: An iconic South African artist who set her own distinctive sound. This song captivated the whole country. As an artist Simphiwe Dana gave us a window into what was possible when we embrace everything about where we come from, and celebrate all that we can be in the future. I love her haunting, old-world charm.

Now listen to the tracks:

IOL