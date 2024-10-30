Jarrad Ricketts returns with feel-good single 'Gonna Love Ya’

Samas-nominated musician Jarrad Ricketts has returned to the music scene with "Gonna Love Ya", a feel-good single which is a fresh take on modern love. Ricketts is a musical sensation in South Africa as well as abroad, acclaimed for hits like “Take Me to Your Heart”, “Paradise” and “You Are Lord”.

"Gonna Love Ya" released on Friday, October 25, making it the Cape Town-born musician’s first musical venture of the year. The 36-year-old described the single in a statement as “a reassurance to couples, emphasising the idea that no matter what challenges arise, they can face them together.” “The song carries a message of unity and strength, offering a warm and relatable narrative that resonates with listeners of all ages,” he added.

He explained that creating the single was an organic process, filled with experimentation and spontaneity. “We didn’t overthink it. From the writing to the recording, it was all about what felt right in the moment.” For the track, he drew inspiration from the early 2000s, particularly from the garage and R&B genres.

Renowned for his bold performances and dynamic voice, Ricketts used "Gonna Love Ya” as an opportunity to embrace a nostalgic yet contemporary sound for the track, which fuses old-school vibes with his signature modern twist. His 2018 debut album, “Break The Rules”, showcased his versatility and earned him a Samas nomination for Best Pop Album. He also performed internationally in solo shows in Spain’s Menorca and the world’s party capital, Ibiza, as well as captivated audiences aboard cruise ships in the Baltic Sea.