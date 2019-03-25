Drummer Moses Boyd

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is where you go to find collaborations and sometimes it is the only place you will find a particular line-up. With rePercussions, London based drummer/ composer/ producer Moses Boyd brings together five artists who are ground-breaking in their own right, but together they create something different. Melding the free-flowing elements of jazz with the infectious danceability of Gqom, they take their digi-analogue sound in a whole new direction.

The members of rePercussions are:

Drummer Moses Boyd leads two of his own outfits (The Exodus and Solo Exchange) and holds a degree in jazz drums from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. He explored West African percussion and blues music via a duo with saxophonist Binker Golding and is steadily adding to a pile of awards. His self-released first album, Displaced Diaspora (2018), explores a variety of jazz styles encountered as he dug into his Jamaican ancestry over a period of four years.

Lwazi Asanda Gwala, AK DJ Lag, is a pioneer of the Durban Gqom sound whose superb production skills have helped to transform a sub-genre of house into a global music movement. At age 21 in 2016, DJ Lag made his live global debut at the Unsound Festival in Poland, finishing almost a month later at Seoul’s Cake Shop. He has performed at Afropunk NYC, secured a residency at London’s RinseFM and has taken his #GqomIsThePresent tour around the world.

Mozambique-and-Johannesburg based producer/ guitarist/ DJ Tiago Correia-Paulo, ex 340ml and Tumi & the Volume, has worked on various projects including Zaki Ibrahim’s Every Opposite, Bongeziwe Mabandla’s Mangaliso, The Brothers Move On’s Good Times and many more. Today he is experimenting with a different style of documentary about his home town Maputo, a nostalgic audiovisual homage created in partnership with Ailton Matavela (TRKZ), entitled Continuadores.

Self-described eclectic R&B techno artist Nonku Phiri stepped onto the music scene at the age of 17 with a collaboration with Jazzworx. The vocalist embarked on a solo career in 2015, travelled, gigged and wrote for three years, collaborating with the likes of PH Fat, Crazy White Boy, Jack Parow, fellow Red Bull Music Academy alumni Card on Spokes and others. Drawing on electronic, hip hop and kwaito, she recently released single Sifo via her own record label Albino Black.

A recent recipient of the Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz Award 2019, Mandla Mlangeni is also on the CTIJF line-up as part of Swiss/SA collaboration, The Mill. The trumpeter has collaborated with distinguished jazz artists such as Feya Faku, Louis Moholo and Shabaka Hutchings and is part of Tune Recreation Committee which debuted at CTIJF 2017. The Tune Recreation Committee’s debut album, Voices of Our Vision, was one of the New York Times’ Best Albums of 2017 as well as a SAMA nominee for Best Jazz Album.

* While the Limited Early Bird Weekend Passes are sold out, festinos can still buy CTIJF 2019 Weekend Passes or Day Passes through Computicket. Tickets for the Rosies Stage must be bought separately and are also now available at Computicket.

Ticket prices as follows:

Weekend Pass: R1290

Day Pass: R 850

Rosies Stage tickets: R 20 per performance