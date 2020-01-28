Jazz Fest tickets reduced to celebrate CTIJF's 21st anniversary









The Cape Town International Jazz Festival celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - To celebrate the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's 21st anniversary, event organisers of Africa's Grandest Gathering have slashed ticket prices to make the festival even more accessible. The 2020 edition takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from March 27 to 28. Weekend passes cost just R999 - a saving of R291 compared to the 2019 prices - and R649 for a day pass - a saving of R201. The CTIJF hospitality packages are also on sale, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 (excluding VAT). The star-studded festival will see some of the world’s most acclaimed musicians take to the stage to celebrate 21 years of Africa’s Grandest Gathering, including PJ Morton, Jacob Collier, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler – with special guest Candy Dulfer, Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, MF Robots and Nduduzo Makhathini.

Another highlight of the festival is the Free Community Concert on Greenmarket Square, which has been attended by more than 162 000 since its inception 12 years ago.

With an economic contribution of almost R700 million in 2019, the impact of the festival reaches far beyond the music industry, said Festival Director Billy Domingo.

“Over 20 unforgettable years, we have brought artists of only the highest calibre to Cape Town. With our experience in providing a platform for jazz excellence, festinos can expect an unforgettable celebration with only the finest performances at the 2020 Festival. Festinos have discovered some amazing musical talents at CTIJF over the years, and we will continue to bring the very best talent to Cape Town for our 21st celebration,” Domingo said.

Official sponsors of the 21 st annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival are the Department of the Arts and Culture, Heart 104.9 FM, Independent Media, AYO Technologies Solutions, Engen, Scottish Leader, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, SAB ABInbev, Raymond Weil and Host City – the City of Cape Town.

* Tickets are currently on sale at Computicket or visit www.capetownjazzfest.com to find out more