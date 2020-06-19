Jeremy Loops reveals Ed Sheeran collab and Universal Music deal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jeremy Loops has signed a global deal with Universal Music and he also spoke about his latest collaboration with Ed Sheeran. During a recent interview with on Jacaranda FM with Martin Bester, Jeremy spoke about his latest single “Mortal Man” and recording music with the British singer. He revealed that in November Ed invited him to his place in the UK to write some songs with him. He said he wrote two songs for my upcoming album but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, he is delaying the release of his album. Meanwhile, the “Freak” hitmaker says he will be dropping singles throughout the year.

The Cape Town-based singer said that the song is inspired by someone close to him who struggled with substance abuse.

Bester also delved into Jeremy's best travel experience, and the singer revealed it was a live show in London which led to him record with Ed Sheeran, “which was crazy”.

“He suggested we write together. I thought he was joking, but six months later I was in his studio on his Sussex estate and we wrote two absolute bangers.”

Jeremy also expressed his excitement about the partnership with Universal Music.

"I’m excited to partner with Universal Music in South Africa. We’ve struck a deal where I retain ownership and ultimate control, but they bring in their years of experience, resources, and an incredible team to help me take my music further.

"It’s the dream situation for an independent spirit like me where a major label joins a team and shares our vision," said Jeremy.

Listen to the "Mortal Man" below:



