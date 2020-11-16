‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG wins big at AFRIMMA 2020

South African musician and “Jerusalema” hitmaker, Master KG, dominated the 2020 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) with four big wins. Like many global events, the All Africa Music Awards were held virtually on their YouTube page and was hosted by WFAA’s Tashara Parker. The Limpopo-born star emerged the biggest winner of the night, taking home the honours for Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa as well as the coveted Best Collaboration for the “Jerusalema” remix featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Burna Boy. Internationally recognised superstar Sho Madjozi scooped Best Southern Africa award. Congratulations @ShoMadjozi Afrimma 2020 Best Female Southern Africa pic.twitter.com/ArG8bXSi6p — AFRIMMA (@afrimma) November 15, 2020 Kabza De Small won Producer of the Year, while Nasty C took the Best Male Rap Act Award.

Congratulations to Kabza De Small for winning the 2020 Afrimma Music Producer of The Year Award. #Afrimma #Afrimma2020 pic.twitter.com/bsiz45nxer — AFRIMMA (@afrimma) November 15, 2020

The artists from across the continent did not fail to deliver outstanding live performances.

Some of the performers on the night included dance king Poco Lee, Congo’s Gaz Mawete, the Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo, SA hip hop artist Nadia Nakai, and the global sensations, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

With their second consecutive year as the title sponsor of the AFRIMMA awards and presenting sponsor of Artist of The Year, MAJORITY’s Co-founder and CEO, Magnus Larsson said: “In light of all that we have collectively experienced this year, the AFRIMMA 2020 Awards means more than ever before.

"As a community-focused company, we are extremely proud of being part in realizing this one-of-a-kind celebration of African excellence and look forward to elevating more of the ambitions that AFRIMMA shines a light on”.

Anderson Obiagwu, Founder and CEO AFRIMMA, added: “There were initial doubts about pulling this off, but seeing we pulled this off today fills me with so much joy and I want to express my appreciation to our sponsors, the AFRIMMA team, the artists, dancers, video editors and everybody that played a part in making history today”.

Check out full winner’s list below:

Artist Of The Year – Master KG (South Africa)

Best Collaboration – Master KG Ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy “Jerusalema Remix”

Song Of The Year – Master KG Ft Nomcebo Zikode – “Jerusalema”

Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG (South Africa)

Best Female Southern Africa – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Best Male Rap Act – Nasty C (South Africa)

Producer Of The Year – Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Best Female West Africa – Simi (Nigeria)

Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Male West Africa – Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female East Africa – Nandy (Tanzania)

Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa (Drc)

Best Female Central Africa – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best African Group – Umu Ibiligbo (Nigeria)

Crossing Boundaries With Music Award – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New Act– Zuchu (Ttanzania)

Best Gospel Artist – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Best Live Act – Flavour (Nigeria)

Best Female Rap Act – Eno Barony (Ghana)

Best Video Director – TG Omori (Nigeria)

Best DJ Africa – DJ Cuppy (Nigeria)

Best African DJ Usa – Fully Focus (Kenya)

Video Of The Year – Gaz Mawete Ft Fally Ipupa – “C’est Rate”

Best African Dancer – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

Best Lusophone – Calema (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone – Fally Ipupa (Drc)

Best Radio/TV Personality – James Onen (Uganda)