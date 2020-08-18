‘Jerusalema’ hits number 1 spot in 10 countries

Master KG is celebrating another milestone as his smash hit single “Jerusalema” continues to take the world by storm. “Jerusalema”, a hit song produced by Limpopo born musician and record producer Master KG, featuring local vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has officially gone viral. During the global pandemic, the song, which is accompanied by unique dance moves, has seen folks from all walks of life put on their dancing shoes, shaking off the lockdown blues. The song brought much-needed relief to many people across the world. “Jerusalema” is currently topping the charts, hitting the number one spot in 10 countries including: South Africa, France, Romania, Portugal and Italy.

Sharing the exciting news on Tuesday, Master KG wrote: “Currently Jerusalema ft nomcebo is No 1 In 10 Countries Including my own Country... On iTunes ...This is Amazing.”

Currently Jerusalema ft nomcebo is No 1 In 10 Countries Including my own Country🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 On itunes ...This is Amazing 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/L02S6IgefD — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 17, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the muso.

Below are some of the reaction on social media.

Look at God....Your works speak volumes! — Thabo2020 (@Thabo2017) August 17, 2020

Congratulations Master👏👏👏 its a powerful song 🔥🔥🇿🇦 — Lumumba2.0✝️🇿🇦 (@MakwetuMfundo) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, took part in the “Jerusalema” dance Challenge, which saw thousands of people dancing, from Limpopo to Lagos, from Benoni to Burkina Faso, from Sandton to Switzerland.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, he shared the video.

In the video clip, Mboweni and his sons can be seen attempting to do the dance that has become a global hit.

The video, which didn’t have the sound, left tweeps confused until someone fixed it. It got almost 130K views and over 6K on Twitter.

Master KG was impressed by the Mboweni clan and he replied with fire emojis.