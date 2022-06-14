‘Jerusalema’ reaches 500 million views on YouTube

It’s been two and half years since Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode unleashed “Jerusalema” and took the world by storm. The pair's hit single was initially a slow burner before it went viral across the world and became a mammoth global hit during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then the gospel-influenced house song has amassed tons of impressive accolades, not least peaking at no. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales and Euro Digital Songs. “Master KG's Jerusalema is Gold in the USA (500K sales), 2x Platinum in Poland (100K), 2x Platinum in Spain (80K), 3x Platinum in Switzerland (60K), Gold in Denmark (45,000). Rmx ft Zikode & Burna is Platinum in Germany (400K), Diamond in France (333,333), 4x Platinum in Italy (280K)” Master KG's Jerusalema is Gold in USA (500K sales), 2x Platinum in Poland (100K), 2x Platinum in Spain (80K), 3x Platinum in Switzerland (60K), Gold in Denmark (45,000).



Now it has also made history by becoming the first song by an African artist to garner half a billion views on YouTube. “It was all a dream half a billion views is here 🏆 🥇 🏅,” Master KG announced on Twitter. It was all a dream half a billion views is here 🏆 🥇 🏅 pic.twitter.com/sjLMRt37HM — MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) June 12, 2022 Following it's initial release in November 2019, a single edit of the song was released on streaming services on the July 10, 2020 after it went viral a short while prior when it started garnering international attention due to the popularity of the #JerusalemaChallenge.

