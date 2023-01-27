Jimmy Nevis praised for breaking boundaries with latest album 'Things We Don’t Talk About’

The release of Jimmy Nevis’ latest album, “Things We Don’t Talk About”, is the talk of the entertainment industry, with everyone in awe of his creation. The lyrics tell a story of the last 10 years of his music career and the things many prefer to sweep under the carpet.

Nevis felt it’s time to address the elephant in the room for most of us. He posted the album cover on Instagram and wrote: “IT'S HERE!!! My new album #ThingsWeDontTalkAbout is officially out right now!!! I actually can't believe it. I hope you enjoy this body of work. “Thank you for all the love and support thus far. Let's goooo!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) “Things We Don’t Talk About“ is available across all digital platforms as of January 27. Famous for his hit songs “Heartboxing”, “7764”, “All About It”, “Balloon” and “Hey Jimmy”, the acclaimed pop and R&B singer from Athlone takes his fans on a musical journey, where they will find confessions, secrets and playful concepts to set their imaginations free. He prefers this be called “the updated version of Jimmy”.

He said: “My work and my personal life have been so closely linked to each other and sometimes it's easy to be so professionally focused, that you forget to update your personal life. “There were a lot of personal updates over the last five years and I felt like I needed to update the music, to sync with who I am right now. “Coming to the end of a decade of music and a decade of playing in certain spaces and doing certain things, the question is, how do I want to do this next decade? I don't want to do the same thing I was always doing, I want to be more open, to share more.

“There's a lot of identity on the album. Whether it be about sexuality, my sense of humour, or my personality. “The opening line to the album is slightly linked to my roots. Culturally, the album is very sound, it's very bold, and it's brutally honest and I really liked that. “These are conversations I've always been having with friends. I was true to myself for the last 10 years, and that's what I'm going to continue to do now. It's not intentionally trying to be risqué or trying to be brutally honest, it’s just how I write, that's how I think at the moment.

“I want to give my brain the freedom to do what it does creatively, and not feel confined to anything. Sonically, there are a lot more live instruments on here than I've ever had before, which is also an update of where I am.” Fans and followers had this to say: daylin_sass wrote: “I LOVE YOU!!😭❤️🔥.”