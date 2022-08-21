Join Music en Masse for colab show

If you’re in Durban and a lover of instrumental music, then mark September 4 on your calendar. The British Cultural and Heritage Association presents “Music en Masse 2022”, a participative and fun orchestral concert which aims to bring together musicians who can read and play music, of all ages and cultures in KZN, at the DLI Hall in Greyville.

Story continues below Advertisement

Organisers have put out an appeal for fellow musicians to join in as a mass orchestra. The concert features a varied programme of orchestral favourites and eclectic musical numbers: “Toreador” from the “Carmen Suite”, a medley from “The King and I”, the medley from “Lord of Rings” soundtrack and theme song from the “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Featured numbers include the theme from “Memoirs of a Geisha”, Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah” and chart-topping tunes: “If I Can’t love Her”, “Go West” and “Feeling Good”.

The British Cultural and Heritage Association is best known for its annual “Last Night of the Proms”. The organisation is invested in musical inclusion and outreach. The vision of this concert is to provide a platform for all musicians, young and old, to develop their skills; provide an opportunity for amateur musicians to play as part of a full orchestra in an official concert and to facilitate the advancement and development of cultural activities and the arts, fulfilling one of the British Cultural and Heritage Association’s roles in the local community. There will also be interludes by guest artists, a pipe band, and a pre-performance programme by marimba players.

Story continues below Advertisement

The British Cultural and Heritage Association calls on KZN musicians to develop their skills in orchestral music. Picture: Supplied Co-ordinator Cheri Steenberg from the British Cultural and Heritage Association said: “ We are delighted to be able to prove a unique afternoon function for the entertainment of Durban residents which contributes to the development of the arts in KZN by making the concert a participative afternoon of support for young musicians and in so doing, stimulating an interest in and an enthusiasm for orchestral music in Durban.” To participate, musicians are invited to pay a nominal fee of R60 per musician to participate to cover administration costs. To participate or for more info, call 031 202 6174. You can also reach out to Cheri at [email protected] or Lynne at [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement